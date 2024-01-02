Malachi Corley: An Aggressive Style That Captivates NFL Scouts

Malachi Corley, a wide receiver hailing from Western Kentucky, has been making waves in the football scene, drawing the attention of NFL scouts with his consistent performances. Initially perceived as a two-star recruit slated to play cornerback, Corley made the strategic decision to switch to the receiver position before the commencement of his freshman year. This switch proved to be a defining moment in his sporting career, paving the way for a prolific three-year stretch.

Impressive Record

Corley’s track record boasts an impressive suite of statistics, with his productivity in 2021 and 2022 standing at 73-684-7 and 101-1,282-11 respectively. His physicality and solid frame have played crucial roles in his performance, often making him a core component of his team’s offense. Corley has exhibited a knack for catching screens and executing shorter routes, demonstrating quick acceleration, resilience against physical contact, and the ability to run clean, crisp routes.

Reliable Hands, Strong Style

Corley’s reliable hands are another standout characteristic, with less than five percent of catchable balls slipping through his fingers prior to the current season. He also possesses the ability to make difficult catches in traffic, a skill that has not gone unnoticed in the field. His aggressive style of play has led to the creation of plays specifically designed for him, such as jet sweeps and screens.

Concerns and Potential

Despite his commendable performance, concerns about Corley’s limitations have surfaced. His route tree is considered relatively simple, and his production record is speculated to be inflated due to the high number of screens and easy throws. Additionally, potential issues with drops have emerged more recently, posing a contrast to his past reliability. However, these drawbacks are unlikely to overshadow his aggressive style and high production, which could make him an appealing second-day pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

