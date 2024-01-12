en English
Rugby

Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends

Mako Vunipola, the highly esteemed England prop, has declared his departure from international rugby. His decision to retire arrived unexpectedly, echoing through the sports world and marking the end of an era for England’s rugby team. The announcement was made on his Instagram account, where Vunipola took the time to express his gratitude to all who have supported him throughout his illustrious career.

A Glittering Career Comes to a Close

Vunipola’s career began in 2012 when he donned the England jersey for the first time. Since then, he has accumulated a remarkable 79 caps, establishing himself as a key player for both his country and the British and Irish Lions, for whom he has made nine test appearances.

He was a part of three Six Nations-winning England teams, showcasing his talent and determination on the field. His prowess and influence, however, extended far beyond his considerable on-field contributions. Vunipola’s leadership and sportsmanship were equally celebrated, making him an integral figure in the world of rugby.

A Blow to England’s Rugby Future

His decision to retire is a significant setback for England’s head coach, Steve Borthwick. With the Six Nations looming, Vunipola’s absence will be keenly felt, not only for his playing expertise but also for his leadership on and off the field. Borthwick is now faced with addressing loosehead prop injuries ahead of the key tournament.

Despite the challenges, Vunipola’s departure marks a turning point for the England team, opening the door for new talent to step up and make their mark on the international stage.

Gratitude and Reflection

Vunipola’s retirement announcement was not without a note of gratitude and reflection. He thanked his family, particularly his wife and parents, whose unwavering support played a pivotal role in his career. He also reflected on the numerous highs and lows of his career, noting the importance of faith in his journey.

Rugby Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

