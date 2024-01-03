en English
Rugby

Mako Vunipola Banned for Four Matches Following Dangerous Tackle

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 am EST
Mako Vunipola Banned for Four Matches Following Dangerous Tackle

In a recent development, Mako Vunipola, the Saracens and England prop, has been handed a four-match suspension, following a dangerous tackle on Newcastle hooker Bryan Byrne. The unsettling incident took place during a Gallagher Premiership match against Newcastle.

Suspension and Consequences

The suspension implies that Vunipola will be side-lined for Saracens’ upcoming two Premiership games against Leicester and Exeter, and he will also miss two Investec Champions Cup matches against Bordeaux-Begles and Lyon. The decision was announced by the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) after an independent disciplinary panel upheld the charge against Vunipola for the dangerous tackle.

Impact on England’s Six Nations Squad

Despite the suspension, Vunipola will be eligible for selection for England’s Six Nations opening match against Italy on February 3. The decision rests with the coach, Steve Borthwick, who might consider including him in the team, given the current scenario. England’s loosehead prop options are dwindling, with injuries affecting World Cup squad members Ellis Genge, Joe Marler, and Bevan Rodd.

The Disciplinary Action

The disciplinary action was a result of Vunipola admitting to foul play, but contesting that it warranted a red card. The independent panel nonetheless upheld the charge, leading to the four-match ban. Vunipola, who had already participated in World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme in 2022, is not eligible to take part in it again to potentially reduce his ban.

This suspension and the associated consequences serve as a stark reminder of the importance of player safety in the sport. The actions taken by the RFU and the independent panel underscore the commitment to maintaining a high standard of conduct within Rugby, and that any deviation from it is dealt with firmly.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

