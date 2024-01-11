en English
Major Tennis Academy Set for Development near Geelong: A Game-Changer for Regional Sports and Tourism

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
Major Tennis Academy Set for Development near Geelong: A Game-Changer for Regional Sports and Tourism

A revolutionary tennis academy, destined to be the largest in the southern hemisphere, is on the horizon, 25 kilometers southwest of Geelong. This ambitious project is the brainchild of a unique partnership that aims to replicate the renowned Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in Nice, France, at the new facility. The complex will encompass an impressive 48 courts, including 33 tennis courts and 15 courts dedicated to racket sports like padel and pickleball. Additionally, it will house a show court, clubhouse, gym, swimming facilities, and a pro shop.

A Symbol of Ambition and Growth

The establishment of this academy is a part of a larger sports and tourism precinct that will also include a boarding school for tennis students, various sports academies, a luxury hotel, lodges, retail spaces, along with health and sports science facilities. The academy aims to provide 200 places for students from years 5 to 12, with the program scheduled to kick off in 2027.

Patrick Mouratoglou, a name synonymous with tennis excellence, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, which he believes will bolster the region both educationally and athletically. The project has already secured support from local government officials and tourism advocates who emphasize its potential for job creation, economic benefits, and its role as a catalyst for the region’s tourism.

Impact and Prospects

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Victorian Tourism Industry Council CEO Felicia Mariani both highlighted the positive influence the academy is expected to have, from nurturing local talent to stimulating the economy and extending tourist engagement in the area.

The construction phase alone is expected to create over 1000 jobs and inject a staggering $2 billion into the local economy. Once operational, the academy could sustain 800 jobs and generate an impressive $150 million in annual revenue.

A Testament to Potential

Legendary French tennis coach and entrepreneur, Patrick Mouratoglou, announced this landmark project as a branch of his acclaimed French Riviera tennis academy. The academy, set to open its doors in 2026, will be incorporated into a sprawling new sport and wellness resort. The boarding school, whose name is yet to be announced, will onboard its first students by 2027.

Set on a vast 220 hectares at Modewarre, the construction is scheduled to commence this year. The academy is envisioned as a supplement to Tennis Australia’s development programs. Mouratoglou believes it can work in unison with Tennis Australia to help Australia realize its fullest potential in tennis.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

