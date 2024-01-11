en English
Sports

Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds

As the first month of 2024 unfolds, a major storm is looming over the horizon, threatening to disrupt normal life with heavy rains and high wind gusts. On Friday, the storm is expected to unleash its fury, potentially causing flooding and downing trees or power lines. The wind gusts could reach up to 50mph, a speed that could lead to significant damage.

Widespread Impact

The storm’s impact is anticipated to be widespread, affecting various regions across the United States. It is expected to drench the Northeast and slam it with fierce winds, potentially knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. Particular areas of concern include New Jersey, where flooding is expected, and Long Island, which is at risk of coastal flooding.

Preparedness and Precautions

Authorities are on high alert, gearing up to deal with the aftermath. Power companies are preparing for potential outages, while first responders are on standby for any rescue operations. Residents are urged to take precautions, such as securing loose objects, preparing for power outages, and avoiding travel during the storm.

A Season of Storms

This storm follows on the heels of several severe weather events that have recently swept across the country. From winter storms that brought heavy snowfalls to deadly tornadoes and flooding rains, these weather events have caused widespread disruption and damage. The upcoming storm is another reminder of the unpredictable and often harsh nature of winter weather.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

