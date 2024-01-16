Major Shakeup in New Orleans Saints Coaching Staff

The New Orleans Saints, in a bold move, have announced a significant reshuffling in their coaching staff. Head Coach Dennis Allen confirms the departure of three key members - Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell, and Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns.

End of the Road for Carmichael

Pete Carmichael Jr., who served the Saints for a remarkable 18-year tenure, will no longer be part of the coaching team. Carmichael, the longest-tenured offensive coordinator in the NFL, played a crucial role in the Saints' Super Bowl win in 2009, as well as leading the team to finish in the top 10 in scoring offense or total offense in 14 out of his 18 seasons. However, his recent performance has been under scrutiny, with the team's red zone offense and run game struggling throughout the season.

Other Departures: Bicknell and Burns

Bob Bicknell, a seasoned professional with over 29 years of coaching experience, including 14 years in the NFL, and Kodi Burns, also in his second season with the Saints, were part of the team's wide receivers coaching team. Their departure comes in the wake of the team's offensive inconsistency, quarterback turnover, and difficulties in getting the receivers on the same page with quarterback Derek Carr.

Allen Stands Firm

Despite the Saints missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, the decision to retain Head Coach Dennis Allen signals the team's trust in his leadership. As Allen enters his third season at the helm, he is expected to continue shaping the staff, aiming to address significant challenges that the team has faced, including Derek Carr being sacked 17 times in the first six games and a running game averaging a mere 3.6 yards per attempt, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

The latest changes in the coaching staff mark the beginning of a new era for the New Orleans Saints. Allen's strategy seems to be focused on rebuilding the team's offensive side, with an emphasis on enhancing quarterback performance and improving the running game. While these changes might be difficult, they are necessary steps towards future progress for the Saints.