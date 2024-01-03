en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies’ Selection Panel

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies’ Selection Panel

In a significant shake-up, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to undergo major changes in its selection panel, with several selectors’ contracts not being renewed. Among the departures are Roland Butcher, the assistant selector for the West Indies senior men’s team, and Robert Haynes, a selector for the West Indies Under 19 men’s team. Their contracts, initially set from December 2022 to December 2023, will not be extended, leaving vacancies in the selection panel.

Changing Tides within Cricket West Indies

The senior women’s team will also experience changes in its selection panel. The contracts of chief selector Anne-Browne-John and assistant Travis Dowlin, which ended in December, will not be extended. Despite these departures, Desmond Haynes will retain his position as the senior men’s team chief selector with a contract valid until June 2024.

Impact and Future Implications

The changes in the selection panel come ahead of a planned review of the current selection policy slated for later this year. The implications of the changes and the upcoming review could be significant for the future direction of West Indies cricket. The performance of the team under new selection could potentially alter the cricketing landscape in the region.

Global Cricket Concerns

In related news, Australian Test legend Steve Waugh has called for the intervention of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to preserve the credibility of Test cricket. His call comes after South Africa and West Indies selected under-strength Test sides for their respective tours of New Zealand. Waugh expressed concerns about the lack of respect for New Zealand cricket and suggested the ICC implement a standardised fee for Test matches.

0
Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Michael Vaughan Brands Indian Cricket Team as Underachievers: Pressure Mounts on Rohit Sharma

By Salman Khan

David Warner: A Salute to an Illustrious Cricket Career

By Salman Khan

Pakistani Cricket Legends Criticize Afridi's Rest, Highlight Importance of Test Cricket

By Salman Khan

Sharafuddin Ashraf: The Rising Star of Afghanistan Cricket

By Salman Khan

Aiming High: Akeal Hosein's Climb to the Top of ICC T20I Rankings ...
@Cricket · 1 hour
Aiming High: Akeal Hosein's Climb to the Top of ICC T20I Rankings ...
heart comment 0
Kyle Jamieson Sidelines from Twenty20 Series: A Strategic Play for Test Cricket

By Salman Khan

Kyle Jamieson Sidelines from Twenty20 Series: A Strategic Play for Test Cricket
Jeffrey Vandersay’s Return to Sri Lankan Cricket: A Risk or Reward?

By Salman Khan

Jeffrey Vandersay's Return to Sri Lankan Cricket: A Risk or Reward?
Stokes and Bairstow Set New Record in Test Cricket; Bavuma Marks Historic Century

By Salman Khan

Stokes and Bairstow Set New Record in Test Cricket; Bavuma Marks Historic Century
Ruci Kaiwai: Pioneering Female Umpire in Pacific Cup Cricket

By Salman Khan

Ruci Kaiwai: Pioneering Female Umpire in Pacific Cup Cricket
Latest Headlines
World News
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
40 seconds
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
46 seconds
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
50 seconds
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
1 min
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
1 min
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
1 min
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
1 min
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
1 min
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
2 mins
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
16 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app