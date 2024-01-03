en English
Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season

Valour FC is bracing for a major transformation in the upcoming 2024 Canadian Premier League season. The team recently announced that a dozen players from the last season will not make a return, heralding a shift in the team’s dynamics and strategy. These players include key figures Matteo de Brienne and Diego Gutierrez—standout players who significantly contributed to Valour’s performance. Gutierrez has found a new home with Cavalry FC, the reigning CPL champions, while de Brienne has joined forces with Atletico Ottawa.

Phillip Dos Santos’s Forward-Looking Strategy

Phillip Dos Santos, Valour’s head coach and general manager, expressed a forward-looking perspective on these departures. Instead of dwelling on the past, Dos Santos believes in focusing on the future, an approach he sees as integral to Valour’s growth. The team has also parted ways with veteran defender Andrew Jean-Baptiste, who has struggled with health issues following a knee injury.

Dos Santos is particularly set on enhancing Valour’s attacking prowess. Since the inception of the league in 2019, Valour has scored the fewest goals and is yet to secure a spot in the playoffs. However, the coach remains undeterred by the past and is focused on building a stronger team for the future.

Free Agents Flocking to Valour

Despite past challenges, Dos Santos noted that free agents have not been shy about signing with Valour. The team’s positive reputation, management, and setup seem to attract players looking for a promising platform for their skills. Several new players have already signed with Valour, including Canadians Shaan Hundal, Zachary Sukunda, and Jordan Faria, as well as international players with CPL experience like Roberto Alarcón and Tass Mourdoukoutas.

Valour FC is not done with its revamp yet. Dos Santos continues to scout for a few more key players to bolster the team’s attacking capabilities, promising an exciting new chapter for Valour in the upcoming season.

Canada Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

