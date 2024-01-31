Major Overhaul in Professional Sports Leagues: MLB, NBA, NFL, and More

Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and other professional sports leagues have been buzzing with a series of roster changes and staff appointments. In the MLB, the Boston Red Sox acquired infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and designated right-handed pitcher (RHP) Zack Weiss for assignment. The Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a minor league contract with RHP Tyler Zuber. The Houston Astros also designated Zack Weiss for assignment, and the Los Angeles Angels traded for RHP Carlos Espinosa from the Astros in exchange for outfielder Trey Cabbage.

Coaching Appointments and Contract Agreements

The Colorado Rockies announced new coaching appointments, including Michael Ryan as bench coach for Albuquerque, Bobby Meacham as manager, and Dan Meyer as pitching coach for Hartford. The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to terms with infielder Christian Arroyo on a minor league contract. The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed left-handed pitcher (LHP) Aroldis Chapman to a one-year contract and designated outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba for assignment. The St. Louis Cardinals appointed Anuk Karunaratne as senior vice president for business operations.

Deals and Fines in the NBA and NFL

In the NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 for criticizing the officiating of a game. In the Women's NBA, the Los Angeles Sparks acquired guard Kia Nurse and a draft pick from Seattle in exchange for a future first-round pick, while the Minnesota Lynx traded for guard Natisha Hiedeman from Connecticut. In the NFL, the Detroit Lions signed WR Daurice Fountain to a futures contract for 2024, and the Arizona Cardinals re-signed LB Jesse Luketa and OL Carter O'Donnell. The Atlanta Falcons appointed T.J. Yates as QB coach.

Players on the Move in NHL and MLS

In the National Hockey League (NHL), the Anaheim Ducks activated D Ilya Lyubushkin from injured reserve. The ECHL suspended Adirondack Forward Zach Walker for eight games. In Major League Soccer (MLS), CF Montreal acquired midfielder Matias Coccaro on a three-year contract, Inter Miami CF transferred midfielder Nicolás Stefanelli to a Hungarian team, and the Philadelphia Union signed goalkeeper Oliver Semmle pending visa receipt. In the National Women's Soccer League, NJ/NY Gotham FC re-signed multiple players to one-year contracts.