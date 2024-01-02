en English
Sports

Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with ‘WAR CHAMBER’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with ‘WAR CHAMBER’

In a significant development, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced its return to Tampa after a hiatus of nearly 21 years, with an event titled ‘WAR CHAMBER.’ The event is set to unfurl on March 29, at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida, a historic venue known for its architecture and ambiance.

WAR CHAMBER: A Return to Glory

WAR CHAMBER marks a monumental occasion for the Coliseum, which last played host to an MLW event way back in August 2003. This time, the event will be broadcast live on TrillerTV+ and on beIN SPORTS as a national TV broadcast, amplifying the reach of this much-anticipated wrestling event. The lineup for the WAR CHAMBER is expected to be impressive, with the details of the matches and fighters to be announced on MLW’s official website.

More Than Just Wrestling

In addition to the high-octane wrestling action, fans can look forward to a special Meet & Greet session, an opportunity to engage with their favorite wrestling stars. Tickets for the WAR CHAMBER will go on sale on January 5 at 10 a.m., available at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite, with prices starting at an affordable $15.

The Coliseum: A Venue Steeped in History

The Coliseum, constructed in 1924 and renovated by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989, is not just a venue but a piece of history. It is renowned for its distinctive architecture and ambiance, making it a perfect setting for an event of this magnitude. The Coliseum is conveniently located in the historic district of St. Petersburg, surrounded by a plethora of restaurants, shops, and hotels, offering ample parking space for attendees.

Major League Wrestling, a sports media company that broadcasts in over 60 countries, is known for its diversity in professional wrestling and its monthly live events streamed on TrillerTV+. The return of MLW to Tampa with WAR CHAMBER is a testament to the enduring popularity and relevance of professional wrestling.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

