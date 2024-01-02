Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with ‘WAR CHAMBER’

In a significant development, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced its return to Tampa after a hiatus of nearly 21 years, with an event titled ‘WAR CHAMBER.’ The event is set to unfurl on March 29, at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida, a historic venue known for its architecture and ambiance.

WAR CHAMBER: A Return to Glory

WAR CHAMBER marks a monumental occasion for the Coliseum, which last played host to an MLW event way back in August 2003. This time, the event will be broadcast live on TrillerTV+ and on beIN SPORTS as a national TV broadcast, amplifying the reach of this much-anticipated wrestling event. The lineup for the WAR CHAMBER is expected to be impressive, with the details of the matches and fighters to be announced on MLW’s official website.

More Than Just Wrestling

In addition to the high-octane wrestling action, fans can look forward to a special Meet & Greet session, an opportunity to engage with their favorite wrestling stars. Tickets for the WAR CHAMBER will go on sale on January 5 at 10 a.m., available at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite, with prices starting at an affordable $15.

The Coliseum: A Venue Steeped in History

The Coliseum, constructed in 1924 and renovated by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989, is not just a venue but a piece of history. It is renowned for its distinctive architecture and ambiance, making it a perfect setting for an event of this magnitude. The Coliseum is conveniently located in the historic district of St. Petersburg, surrounded by a plethora of restaurants, shops, and hotels, offering ample parking space for attendees.

Major League Wrestling, a sports media company that broadcasts in over 60 countries, is known for its diversity in professional wrestling and its monthly live events streamed on TrillerTV+. The return of MLW to Tampa with WAR CHAMBER is a testament to the enduring popularity and relevance of professional wrestling.