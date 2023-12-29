en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Maja Kuczynska: The Skydiver ‘Walking in the Sky’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:03 am EST
Maja Kuczynska: The Skydiver ‘Walking in the Sky’

At the tender age of 23, Maja Kuczynska, a professional skydiver, has taken the internet by storm with a video that recently resurfaced and instantly went viral.

The video showcases a mesmerizing performance where Kuczynska appears to be ‘walking in the sky.’ Her movements are so fluid and controlled that viewers have been left astounded, finding it hard to believe she isn’t walking on solid ground.

Defying Gravity with Grace

The video clip exhibits Kuczynska deftly striding through the air, creating the illusion of walking on an invisible path. This feat is not only visually striking but also signifies a high level of risk.

Skydiving is inherently dangerous, and performing complex stunts such as air walking adds another layer of difficulty. Yet, despite the peril involved, Kuczynska demonstrates her expertise and control throughout the stunt.

From the Sky to Social Media Stardom

Kuczynska, who has a significant following on Instagram, continues to awe her nearly 600,000 followers with various videos of her executing different skydiving maneuvers.

Her posts range from dance-like movements to backflips, showcasing the artistic potential of skydiving beyond the sheer adrenaline rush.

A Viral Sensation

The skywalking video originally shared on Instagram has since garnered over 1.8 million views and a barrage of comments from amazed viewers. The fascination with Kuczynska’s aerial ballet has transcended social media platforms, with the video being shared across numerous handles and watched by millions worldwide.

The ‘Maja Kuczynska skywalking stunt’ has proven to be a unique blend of athleticism, artistry, and daring that continues to captivate a global audience.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Forecast: Arsenal's Uncertainty, Nigeria's Political Rehabilitation, and Economic Policy Shifts

By Salman Khan

Resilient Golfer with Tourette's Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks

By Salman Khan

Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines

By Salman Khan

Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope

By Salman Khan

A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase ...
@Automotive · 23 mins
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase ...
heart comment 0
Tottenham’s Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat

By Salman Khan

Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
Arsenal’s Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates

By Salman Khan

Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
Tottenham Hotspur Set to Face Brighton in Football Showdown

By Salman Khan

Tottenham Hotspur Set to Face Brighton in Football Showdown
Smart Mouthguards: The Future of Player Safety in Irish Rugby

By Salman Khan

Smart Mouthguards: The Future of Player Safety in Irish Rugby
Latest Headlines
World News
Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son's Urgent Heart Surgery
1 min
Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son's Urgent Heart Surgery
2024 Forecast: Arsenal's Uncertainty, Nigeria's Political Rehabilitation, and Economic Policy Shifts
3 mins
2024 Forecast: Arsenal's Uncertainty, Nigeria's Political Rehabilitation, and Economic Policy Shifts
Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges
4 mins
Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges
Uganda's FDC Split: Unveiling the Core Reasons and Implications
5 mins
Uganda's FDC Split: Unveiling the Core Reasons and Implications
Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties
5 mins
Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties
National Unity Platform: A Rising Force in Ugandan Politics
5 mins
National Unity Platform: A Rising Force in Ugandan Politics
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments
9 mins
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments
Resilient Golfer with Tourette's Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks
9 mins
Resilient Golfer with Tourette's Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
12 mins
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
52 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
1 hour
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app