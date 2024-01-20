Maine's Men's Basketball Team Ends Six-Game Losing Streak with Victory Over NJIT

In a thrilling display of college basketball, Maine's men's basketball team clinched a convincing victory over the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on Saturday, putting an end to their six-game losing streak. The final score stood at 70-64 in favor of the Black Bears, marking a significant shift in the team's performance in the America East Conference.

Peter Filipovity: The Game Changer

Peter Filipovity was the linchpin in Maine's victory, pouring in 20 points and securing 13 rebounds for the Black Bears. His performance was not only instrumental in Maine's win but also highlighted his consistent contribution to the team, underlined by his average of 7.3 rebounds and 13.2 points per game.

Complementary Performances Seal the Deal

The victory was a combined effort with Filipovity's performance being complemented by strong showings from Kellen Tynes and Adam Cisse. Tynes contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals, exhibiting versatility on both ends of the court despite his struggles with three-point shooting. Meanwhile, Cisse also added 12 points to Maine's total, further widening the gap against NJIT.

NJIT's Struggle in the Conference Continues

On the NJIT side, Mekhi Gray was the leading scorer with 21 points, while Tariq Francis chipped in with 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Despite these efforts, the Highlanders fell short, contributing to their continuing struggle in the conference. The loss brings NJIT's record to 4-13 overall and keeps them winless in conference play with a 0-5 record.

This victory has given Maine a much-needed boost, improving their record to 9-10 overall and 1-3 in the conference. With the America East Conference games in full swing, the Black Bears will be looking to build on this victory and improve their standing in the upcoming matches.