Safety

Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight

As the mercury plunges and snowflakes start to fall, the people of Maine are girding themselves for the much-anticipated downhill sports season. It’s not just about dusting off the gear and heading for the slopes; it’s about reinforcing familiar safety practices and ensuring that each ride down is as secure as it is exhilarating. Bill Getman, the General Manager of Bigrock Mountain Ski Area, echoes the significance of safety, cautioning that skiing out of control or in restricted areas can invite dire consequences.

The NSAA Safety Code: A Guardian Angel on the Slopes

At the heart of skiing and snowboarding safety in the U.S. is the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA). Representing the majority of alpine resorts, the NSAA promotes ‘Your Responsibility Code,’ a set of seven safety guidelines that serve as a beacon for skiers and snowboarders. From staying in control and yielding to people ahead, to stopping safely and using devices to prevent equipment runaways, the code is a veritable manual for accident prevention. Additionally, it stresses the importance of obeying signage and learning lift usage, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for all.

Local Safety Programs: Adding Layers of Security

Local ski resorts are also stepping up to the plate to enhance safety. Sugarloaf, for instance, has launched the ‘Go With The Flow’ initiative, urging skiers to be alert and respect the rhythm of traffic on the slopes. The role of ski patrol and mountain ambassadors is pivotal in driving home these safety messages. They serve as the eyes and ears on the ground, ensuring that each skier and snowboarder is attentive to their surroundings and abides by the rules.

Accidents and Injuries: The Reality Check

While accidents on the slopes are not uncommon, serious injuries or death are a rarity. The NSAA highlights a less than one-in-a-million chance of a fatal accident. Most accidents stem from inattention or an over-inflated sense of one’s skiing capabilities. High-speed collisions with stationary objects often result in the gravest injuries. To mitigate this, ski instructors teach proper falling techniques, a strategy that significantly reduces common injuries like sprains, particularly to the thumbs and wrists.

Lessons for beginners are highly recommended, not just to enhance their skiing skills, but also to ensure their safety and enjoyment on the slopes. The use of helmets has also seen a substantial uptick. In the 2011-12 season, helmet usage had climbed to 67 percent, a stark contrast to the 25 percent reported in the 2002-03 season. While helmets are hugely effective in reducing head injuries, they are most beneficial at lower speeds.

Ultimately, safety in downhill sports hinges on a harmonious blend of appropriate equipment, vigilant awareness, and strict adherence to safety guidelines. As winter unfolds its charms, skiers and snowboarders in Maine and beyond are gearing up to embrace the thrill of the slopes while keeping safety at the forefront.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

