Maine Celtics’ Strategic Bench Boost Leads to G League Victory

In a recent G League basketball game, the Maine Celtics, bolstered by the addition of bench players Dalano Banton and Neemias Queta from the Boston Celtics, seized a victory over the Indiana Mad Ants with a final score of 112-92. A pivotal moment came in the form of a 22-2 run in the third quarter. Banton, in his debut for Maine, scored 28 points, leading the team. Other contributors included DJ Steward with 19 points, Drew Peterson with 18, and Queta with 12.

Maine Celtics Dominate in the G League

The victory marked another feather in the cap of the Maine Celtics who displayed an impressive performance despite a low three-point percentage. The game was a testament to the team’s resilience and strategic prowess, particularly in the third quarter where they outscored Indiana 36-15. It was their defensive prowess that truly shone, holding the Mad Ants to under 100 points for the fifth time this season.

Boost from the Bench

Dalano Banton was a standout performer, leading Maine with 28 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks. The Boston Celtics’ decision to send Banton and Queta to their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, proved fruitful. Both players had previously played in the G League with other teams before making a significant impact in this game.

A Strategic Move

The move to the G League for both players indicates the Celtics’ trust in other players in their roles as well as a potential opportunity for Banton and Queta to continue developing. This was evident in the way Banton and Queta seamlessly blended into the team and made a significant contribution to the victory. Their performance in this game might be indicative of what to expect in upcoming encounters.