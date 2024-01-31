Maheesh Theekshana: A New Strategy for the Next IPL Season

In an unexpected turn of events, Sri Lankan cricketer Maheesh Theekshana has been advised by his mentor and team captain, MS Dhoni, to shift his focus from bowling to batting and fielding in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Theekshana has been a consistent performer for the Chennai Super Kings since his debut in 2022, primarily for his bowling prowess. However, Dhoni's latest advice indicates a change in strategy for the upcoming season.

Unwavering Confidence Despite Criticism

Theekshana has faced criticism for his fielding on social media, but he has owned up to his errors and shown commitment towards improvement. Moreover, he has expressed his gratitude for the unwavering confidence Dhoni has shown in him. Dhoni was the first to use Theekshana in the death overs in T20s, a move that highlighted the young player's potential and boosted his confidence.

A Promising International Career

While Theekshana's international career has witnessed highs and lows, including a less-than-stellar performance in the ODI World Cup in India, the young cricketer is optimistic about the upcoming T20 World Cup. He believes in the growth opportunities franchise cricket offers and lauds it for enabling players to manage their schedules effectively.

Finding Opportunities in Franchise Cricket

Currently, Theekshana is showcasing his skills for the Sharjah Warriors in the International League T20 (ILT20). His journey exemplifies how franchise cricket can provide a platform for players to demonstrate their talent and gain international recognition. With Dhoni's latest advice, it will be interesting to see how Theekshana adapts his game for the upcoming IPL season.