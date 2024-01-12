en English
New Zealand

Mahe Drysdale Honored with New Trophy at 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Mahe Drysdale Honored with New Trophy at 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge

In a significant move to honor New Zealand’s rowing legend, Mahe Drysdale, the country’s rowing community is all set to introduce the Mahe Drysdale Junior Trophy at the forthcoming 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge in Whanganui. The much-anticipated event is part of the Property Brokers Whanganui Vintage Weekend, scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 21.

A Tribute to Mahe Drysdale

The Mahe Drysdale Junior Trophy will be awarded to the top under-19 male or female single sculler, a decision based on their prognostic time during the competition. The initiative is seen as a significant step towards encouraging and celebrating young talent in the sport of rowing. Drysdale, a double Olympic gold medallist and five-time world champion in men’s single sculls, has himself won the Billy Webb Challenge six times. The new trophy, which bears his name, is a testament to his monumental contribution to the sport.

Rowing and Legacy

The Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge is a historic race that commemorates Billy Webb, New Zealand’s first-ever rowing world champion who successfully defended his title on the Whanganui River in 1908. The event is more than a race; it is a celebration of the rich heritage and legacy of rowing in New Zealand. Mark Webb, a direct descendant of Billy Webb and event sponsor through his company, Rigtec Engineering, voiced his enthusiasm about the synergy between his company’s involvement in rowing and this prestigious event.

More than a Rowing Event

Apart from the rowing race, the Whanganui Vintage Weekend will also host a range of activities, including a vintage car rally, music stages, children’s activities, and a fashion show. The Riverside Shindig, the River City Artists 2024 Exhibition, and the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby will also be part of the weekend, promising a variety of entertainment for all attendees. Entries for the race will close on January 18, and more details can be found on the official website.



