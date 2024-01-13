en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games

In the vibrant chronicles of India’s sports history, Maharashtra has carved its name in golden letters as the most triumphant state in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). Proving its mettle three times in a row in 2019, 2020, and 2023, it has laid the groundwork for aspiring athletes, fostering a robust sports culture. Hot on Maharashtra’s heels is Haryana, another state with a formidable sports record, having seized the championship title twice in 2018 and 2021.

Maharashtra’s Unparalleled Success in KIYG

The 2023 edition of KIYG saw the host state, Maharashtra, field the highest number of athletes, a staggering 474 competitors. This not only demonstrated the state’s commitment to promoting sports at the grassroots level but also highlighted the abundant talent that is nurtured within its borders. With each win, Maharashtra has demonstrated its prowess in nurturing young talent, setting a benchmark for other states to emulate.

Khelo India Youth Games: A Platform for Emerging Talent

The KIYG is not merely an event in India’s sporting calendar; it is a beacon of hope for young athletes across the nation. The competition spans a wide array of athletic disciplines, offering a platform for young talent to shine brightly. It is a gateway to potential sports careers, encouraging youth participation and fostering a culture of physical activity and competition.

Haryana’s Significant Contribution to Indian Sports

Haryana, while trailing behind Maharashtra, has shown remarkable consistency in its performance at the KIYG. The state’s victories in 2018 and 2021 are a testament to the effective sports development programs it has in place. Haryana’s success underscores the importance of nurturing young athletes and the long-term benefits of investing in sports infrastructure and training.

In conclusion, the KIYG serves as a significant event in the Indian sports landscape, fostering a culture of sports at the grass-roots level. The success of Maharashtra and Haryana in the games is a shining example of what can be achieved with dedication, strategic planning, and investment in nurturing young talent. Their accomplishments serve as an inspiration for other states to prioritize sports development and create a conducive environment for nurturing future champions.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
5 seconds ago
Mega Family to Celebrate Sankranthi in Bengaluru Amid Ram Charan's Rising Global Fame
The Mega family, a celebrated name in the luminous world of Indian cinema, will laud the festival of Sankranthi in Bengaluru, departing from their annual practice of celebrating at Chiranjeevi’s residence in Hyderabad. The family, which includes the likes of Pawan Kalyan, Nagababu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and
Mega Family to Celebrate Sankranthi in Bengaluru Amid Ram Charan's Rising Global Fame
Five Arrested in Paper Leak Scandal of Rajasthan's Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Examination
3 mins ago
Five Arrested in Paper Leak Scandal of Rajasthan's Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Examination
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
7 mins ago
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
Fluctuating Cinema Trends in Delhi: A Decade-Long Journey
39 seconds ago
Fluctuating Cinema Trends in Delhi: A Decade-Long Journey
YouTuber Ordered to Pay Rs 50 Lakh for Defaming Transgender Spokesperson
1 min ago
YouTuber Ordered to Pay Rs 50 Lakh for Defaming Transgender Spokesperson
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
2 mins ago
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
41 seconds
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
44 seconds
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
56 seconds
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
2 mins
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
2 mins
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
2 mins
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
3 mins
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
3 mins
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
3 mins
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app