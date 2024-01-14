en English
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment

In the recent UFC rematch, Magomed Ankalaev emerged victorious against Johnny Walker, extending his unbeaten streak in the light heavyweight division to 12 fights. The match was a part of UFC Fight Night 234’s main event and ended with Ankalaev knocking out Walker with a powerful right hook in the second round. This victory has considerably advanced Ankalaev’s prospects for a title shot in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Ankalaev’s Road to Victory

Despite Walker’s energetic start in the first round, Ankalaev’s intensity in round two led to the decisive knockout. The Russian mixed martial artist, known for his devastating fighting style, called for the next title shot at 205 pounds immediately following the fight. This victory follows their first meeting at UFC 294, which ended in a no contest due to an illegal knee strike from Ankalaev. The rematch at UFC Vegas 84 saw Ankalaev secure the victory, edging him closer to a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship opportunity.

Marc Goddard’s Acclaimed Decision

Another significant aspect of the match was referee Marc Goddard’s handling of an unintentional groin kick by Ankalaev to Walker. To prevent a repeat of the miscommunication that marred their previous match, Goddard brought in a translator to ensure clarity. This move allowed Walker to recover appropriately and for the fight to continue without any hitches. The decision won widespread praise on social media, with fans commending Goddard’s commitment to fairness in the match.

Implications for the Light Heavyweight Division

With this victory, Ankalaev continues his unbeaten streak, making him a prime candidate to challenge the new UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. The fight’s conclusion marks a significant shift in the dynamics of the UFC light heavyweight division and cements Ankalaev’s position as a formidable contender for the title. His readiness to fight for the championship after the victory signals his ambitions and the thrilling contests that lie ahead in the division.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

