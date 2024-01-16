Magical Kenya Open Breaks New Ground with Inclusive Tournament for Disabled Golfers

In a landmark decision that will reshape the African golfing landscape, the 2023 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) is set to host a tournament for disabled golfers for the first time. This inclusive competition is scheduled to take place at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi from February 19-20, preceding the main MKO event that runs from February 22-25.

Advertisment

A New Chapter for the Golf for the Disabled Tour

This tournament marks a significant milestone for the European Tour's Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour. Serving as the third leg of the eight-tournament series, the MKO will add a new dimension to the series which already features events in five different countries. The G4D Tour has recently introduced a new format that includes both Gross and Net tournaments, opening up the field to a wider range of disabled golfers.

Inclusivity on the Green

Advertisment

The inclusion of this tournament for disabled golfers in the MKO is a significant milestone for the sport in Africa. This is the first time the G4D Tour will set foot on the continent, bringing with it a wave of inclusivity in a sport often seen as exclusive. This inclusion not only breaks barriers but also encourages athletes with disabilities to engage in sports at a competitive level.

A Game-Changing Announcement

MKO Tournament Director Patrick Obath made the announcement during a Sports Ministry's stakeholders breakfast. He highlighted the significance of this inclusive event in promoting diversity and inclusivity in sports, especially for those living with disabilities. As the world of golf opens its arms wider to accommodate all athletes, the Magical Kenya Open is leading the charge in Africa, setting a new precedent for future golfing events on the continent.