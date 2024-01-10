Magic Millions Stars Billy Slater and Elsa Pataky Swap Horses for Splashes at Wet n Wild

Surfing the wave of excitement from the Magic Millions events, Queensland State Origin coach Billy Slater and Fast and Furious star Elsa Pataky, along with their families, exchanged the equestrian field for the thrilling splashes of Wet n Wild water theme park on the Gold Coast. Their day of family fun also included fellow Magic Millions ambassadors, renowned polo player Nacho Figueras, his wife Delfina Blaquier, and their children.

Advertisment

From Snowy Slopes to Sunny Shores

Elsa Pataky, returning from a family skiing holiday in Montana, USA, seamlessly transitioned from the snowy slopes to the sun-kissed shores of Australia. Despite the jet lag, Pataky dutifully fulfilled her responsibilities as a Magic Millions show jumping ambassador, participating in the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Showjumping and Polo day. Her dedication to her work obligations, even amidst her family holiday, is commendable.

Dispelling Rumours, Embracing Family Time

Advertisment

Amidst the fun and frolic, Pataky, married to Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, confidently sported her wedding ring, subtly dismissing any whispers of marital strife. Hemsworth, after ensuring his kids were well-settled into the water park fun, returned to their family home in Byron Bay, seeking some rest from the jet lag.

A Spanish Surprise

The group, already pulsating with star power, was further graced by the presence of Spanish actor Miguel Munoz. His unexpected appearance added an extra dash of excitement to the day, rounding off a perfect family day out in the sunny Gold Coast.