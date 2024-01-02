Magic Johnson and Larry Bird’s Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production

On a chilly winter evening, the stage at the Longacre Theatre brimmed with anticipation for the world premiere of the Broadway production ‘Magic/Bird’. This unique production, scheduled to begin performances on March 21 with an official opening on April 11, takes a deep dive into the dynamic relationship between two titans of the basketball world, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Transforming Rivalry into Friendship

Directed by the renowned Thomas Kail, ‘Magic/Bird’ explores the continuous interplay between competition and camaraderie that marked the careers of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Crafted with consideration and attention to detail, the play portrays the intense rivalry that initially defined their relationship, and the deep-seated friendship that subsequently blossomed. Their intertwined careers, marked by the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, provide the backbone of this compelling narrative.

Stellar Cast and Creative Team

Kevin Daniels, known for his commanding stage presence, steps into the shoes of Magic Johnson, capturing the charisma and determination that characterized the NBA Hall of Famer. Tug Coker, with his nuanced acting abilities, takes on the role of Larry Bird, embodying the resilience and focus that made Bird a legend. The cast is rounded off by Deirdre O’Connell, Peter Scolari, Rob Ray Manning Jr., and Francois Battiste, each showcasing their versatility by playing multiple roles.

The production’s creative team is equally impressive, featuring industry stalwarts like David Korins for scenic design, Howell Binkley for lighting, Paul Tazewell for costumes, Nevin Steinberg for sound, and Wendall K Harrington for projections. Each contributes their unique expertise, crafting a memorable theatrical experience that does justice to its larger-than-life subjects.

Anticipation Builds for Premiere

With the world premiere of ‘Magic/Bird’ fast approaching, anticipation is building among both theatre and basketball fans alike. The play promises to offer a fresh perspective on the lives and careers of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, shedding light on the human element behind the legends. As the curtain rises on March 21, audiences will be treated to a compelling exploration of rivalry, friendship, and the transformative power of sport.