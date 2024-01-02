en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird’s Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird’s Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production

On a chilly winter evening, the stage at the Longacre Theatre brimmed with anticipation for the world premiere of the Broadway production ‘Magic/Bird’. This unique production, scheduled to begin performances on March 21 with an official opening on April 11, takes a deep dive into the dynamic relationship between two titans of the basketball world, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Transforming Rivalry into Friendship

Directed by the renowned Thomas Kail, ‘Magic/Bird’ explores the continuous interplay between competition and camaraderie that marked the careers of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Crafted with consideration and attention to detail, the play portrays the intense rivalry that initially defined their relationship, and the deep-seated friendship that subsequently blossomed. Their intertwined careers, marked by the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, provide the backbone of this compelling narrative.

Stellar Cast and Creative Team

Kevin Daniels, known for his commanding stage presence, steps into the shoes of Magic Johnson, capturing the charisma and determination that characterized the NBA Hall of Famer. Tug Coker, with his nuanced acting abilities, takes on the role of Larry Bird, embodying the resilience and focus that made Bird a legend. The cast is rounded off by Deirdre O’Connell, Peter Scolari, Rob Ray Manning Jr., and Francois Battiste, each showcasing their versatility by playing multiple roles.

The production’s creative team is equally impressive, featuring industry stalwarts like David Korins for scenic design, Howell Binkley for lighting, Paul Tazewell for costumes, Nevin Steinberg for sound, and Wendall K Harrington for projections. Each contributes their unique expertise, crafting a memorable theatrical experience that does justice to its larger-than-life subjects.

Anticipation Builds for Premiere

With the world premiere of ‘Magic/Bird’ fast approaching, anticipation is building among both theatre and basketball fans alike. The play promises to offer a fresh perspective on the lives and careers of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, shedding light on the human element behind the legends. As the curtain rises on March 21, audiences will be treated to a compelling exploration of rivalry, friendship, and the transformative power of sport.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Draymond Green: NBA Star Turns Hockey Scout, Discovers Rising Star Macklin Celebrini

By Salman Khan

Zion Williamson: A New Season and a New Shoe Colorway

By Salman Khan

A Hypothetical NBA Team: Can the Best from the Worst Compete?

By Salman Khan

Dwight Howard's Potential NBA Comeback Begins with Dubai Championship

By Salman Khan

NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis ...
@NBA · 1 hour
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis ...
heart comment 0
NBA 2K23 Release: Excitement Marred by Technical Difficulties

By Salman Khan

NBA 2K23 Release: Excitement Marred by Technical Difficulties
Paul George Sports $1,690 Amiri Overshirt, Making a Bold Fashion Statement

By Salman Khan

Paul George Sports $1,690 Amiri Overshirt, Making a Bold Fashion Statement
Minnesota Timberwolves: Developing Identity and Potential in the NBA

By Salman Khan

Minnesota Timberwolves: Developing Identity and Potential in the NBA
Gilbert Arenas Mocks LA Lakers’ Three-Point Shooting Woes

By Salman Khan

Gilbert Arenas Mocks LA Lakers' Three-Point Shooting Woes
Latest Headlines
World News
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
48 seconds
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
51 seconds
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
52 seconds
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
1 min
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
1 min
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
1 min
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
1 min
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
2 mins
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
Fatal Insulin Overdose Sparks Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Medtronic
2 mins
Fatal Insulin Overdose Sparks Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Medtronic
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app