India

Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
The inaugural Beach Games 2024, a conglomerate of diverse sports played under the basking sun and against the backdrop of India’s mesmerizing beaches, concluded on a high note at Ghoghla Beach in Diu. Madhya Pradesh, a state with no coastline, claimed the title of overall champion, topping the medal tally amidst stiff competition.

Madhya Pradesh Tops the Tally

Madhya Pradesh, against the odds, emerged victorious with a grand total of 18 medals, including 7 golds. The achievement is a testament to the state’s commitment to nurturing its sporting talent, despite the geographical disadvantage. Close on its heels were Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, securing 14 and 12 medals respectively, demonstrating exceptional versatility and tenacity.

Lakshadweep’s Historic Win

In a historic moment that underscored the spirit of the games, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, nestled in the turquoise waters of the Arabian Sea, triumphed in beach soccer. The team displayed extraordinary skill and coordination to beat Maharashtra in the finals, earning their place in the annals of Indian sport.

A Diverse Range of Sports

The games offered a spectacular array of sports, from traditional Tug of War and Mallakhamb to contemporary beach volleyball and the newly introduced beach boxing. The event served as a platform to showcase the country’s sporting talent and promote India’s beautiful beaches, twelve of which have been conferred with the prestigious Blue Flag certification.

Revitalizing India’s Beaches

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, expressed his support for the games. He linked the event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of revitalizing India’s beaches for sporting events — a move aimed at fostering a culture of outdoor sports and tapping into the potential of the country’s extensive coastline. The successful conclusion of the Beach Games 2024 marks a significant stride in this direction, setting a precedent for future beach-centric sporting events in the country.

India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

