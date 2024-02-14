Mad Dog Russo Extends ESPN Contract: Fueling the First Take Fire

Sports radio legend Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo secures a multiyear contract extension with ESPN, continuing his appearances on the popular show, First Take.

Mad Dog's Loyalty to ESPN

Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo, the Radio Hall of Fame member and SiriusXM radio host, has signed a multiyear contract extension with ESPN. This deal ensures Russo's continued presence on the network's popular show, First Take, where he joins Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim for weekly sports analysis segments. Russo's trademark segment, 'What Are You Mad About?', has become a fan favorite and introduced the veteran sports radio personality to a new audience.

A Success Story

Russo expressed his excitement about staying with ESPN after over 40 years in sports radio. He stated, "I've enjoyed reaching younger audiences on ESPN, and I have a good relationship with Stephen A. [Smith]." The contract extension comes amid a successful period for First Take, which saw record-breaking viewership numbers in January.

While details of the new deal are unknown, it is expected that Russo will receive a raise. His previous contract paid him $10,000 per appearance. Fan reactions to the news have been mixed, with some viewers expressing their excitement and others questioning the decision. Despite the mixed reactions, ESPN is expected to release an official statement about the contract extension soon.

Mad Dog's Multimedia Presence

In addition to his appearances on First Take, Russo also hosts a daily radio show on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio and a baseball-themed afternoon program on MLB Network titled High Heat. These platforms allow Russo to maintain a strong presence in the sports world and continue providing insightful analysis to his dedicated fanbase.

With his renewed commitment to ESPN, Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo is set to continue making waves in sports media. His passionate style and unfiltered opinions have captivated audiences for decades, and it appears that the Mad Dog era is far from over.

As Russo continues to engage with both old and new fans on First Take, his unique voice and perspective will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the future of sports radio and television.

In a world where the line between sports and entertainment is increasingly blurred, Russo's ability to captivate audiences with his no-holds-barred approach remains a valuable asset. As he embarks on this new chapter with ESPN, fans can look forward to even more memorable moments from the man known as Mad Dog.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo and First Take, but one thing is certain – sports media will never be the same without him.