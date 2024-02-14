Mackenzie Dern: UFC 298 Redemption Quest

Mackenzie Dern: Ready to Rise Again at UFC 298

In the world of UFC, resilience is not just a virtue, it's a necessity. Strawweight fighter Mackenzie Dern is set to prove this at UFC 298 in Anaheim's Honda Center, where she will face Amanda Lemos. This bout marks Dern's return to her home turf since her pre-UFC days in 2017, a fact that adds an extra layer of anticipation.

The journey to this moment has been far from smooth for Dern. Following a public divorce and the first knockout loss of her career against Jéssica Andrade in 2022, she found herself at a crossroads. Yet, true to the spirit of the sport, Dern chose to fight on.

Short Notice Showdown: Dern Steps Up

When Tatiana Suarez was forced to withdraw due to injury, Dern stepped up to the plate on short notice. The decision wasn't an easy one; after all, she was coming off a TKO loss and had only four weeks to prepare. However, as Dern herself admitted, "You don't get many chances in this sport."

Lemos, Dern's opponent, is no stranger to challenges either. The 36-year-old hasn't fought in 18 months, her last bout being a loss to the 115-pound champion Weili Zhang. Despite the long hiatus, Lemos remains a formidable opponent, making this match-up all the more intriguing.

Dern's Road to Redemption

With the stakes high, Dern is leaving no stone unturned in her preparation. Reunited with her longtime striking coach Jason Parillo, she is working diligently to correct the mistakes from her previous fight. As Parillo pointed out, there was "a lot of chaos and self-doubt" leading up to the Andrade fight, something Dern acknowledges left her 'a little bit traumatized.'

Now, with new coaches at Huntington Beach Ultimate Training Center and a clear plan of action, Dern is looking to make a strong comeback. She knows what needs to be done and is ready to give it her all. A win over Lemos could put Dern back in the strawweight mix, a prospect that fuels her determination.

As the countdown to UFC 298 begins, all eyes are on Mackenzie Dern. Will she rise above the challenges and reclaim her place in the UFC? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain - in the face of adversity, Dern has chosen to fight, embodying the indomitable spirit of UFC.

Mackenzie Dern, once shaken by defeat and personal strife, now stands ready to rewrite her story. Her journey serves as a testament to resilience and the relentless pursuit of dreams, reminding us all that it's not how hard you hit but how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.