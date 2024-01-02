en English
Sports

MacIntyre Park’s AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
MacIntyre Park’s AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic

MacIntyre Park Middle School’s seventh-grade student, AJ Cherry, recently showcased his football prowess in the Middle School Georgia Elite Classic held in Rome, Georgia on December 29. Cherry was the only representant from South Georgia, a region typically under-represented in this prestigious event, mainly participated by players from the Metro Atlanta area.

AJ Cherry: A Rising Star in Football

Cherry, a running back for MacIntyre Park, was nominated by his Uncle Mario Cherry, a Thomasville alumnus who played football in 2013. His nomination was a testament to the potential his uncle saw in him, a potential that AJ lived up to during the event. The young football player distinguished himself by earning the title of top performer during the second day of practice on December 28. His performance was a beacon of hope and pride for his family and the Thomasville community.

Impressive Performance at Georgia Elite Classic

During the game, AJ Cherry started for his team, carrying the hopes of not just his teammates but also the entire South Georgia community. He made six carries, covering a total of 20 yards, a commendable contribution that helped his team secure a narrow victory with a final score of 14-13.

Carrying Forward a Family Legacy

The Cherry family has a significant connection to Thomasville football, embedding a sense of respect and love for the sport in their hearts. With AJ Cherry following in his Uncle Mario’s footsteps, the family’s passion for football is being carried forward, fostering a new generation of players who could potentially take South Georgia football to greater heights.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

