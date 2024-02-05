Macey Hatfield: From Box Lacrosse to University Field Lacrosse

She's a force on the field, a beacon of ambition and determination. Meet Macey Hatfield, the lacrosse player from Saint John, who has recently begun her university-level lacrosse career at the University of Virginia's College at Wise, a NCAA Division 2 team. Despite not participating in her first game against Lee University, Hatfield's excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to play at such a level were palpable.

From Box Lacrosse to Field Lacrosse

But Hatfield's journey did not follow the traditional path. She began her lacrosse journey with box lacrosse—a variant of the sport played indoors in a hockey arena. Within a year, she made history by scoring the first goal in female box lacrosse at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ontario. This landmark achievement was recognized with her jersey being donated to the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame. The Games proved to be a significant turning point in her career, as she was recruited to play in the U.S. following the event.

Transition and Challenges

The transition from box to field lacrosse hasn't been without its challenges. The change involves adjusting to a stick with a smaller pocket, which Hatfield admits has been a learning curve. She also shed light on the challenges of starting a new sport at an older age, but her progress is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. Since her recruitment, Hatfield has showcased her skills at the junior level for the Saint John Rapids.

Never Too Late

Despite starting the sport relatively late, Hatfield's improvements have been remarkable. She serves as an inspiration, encouraging others that it's never too late to start a new sport. Her journey highlights the rapid progress she and her peers made in just one year of training. Hatfield's story is not just about lacrosse—it's about resilience, ambition, and the power of pursuing one's passion.