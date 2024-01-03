Mace Discusses WWE Commentary Challenges on Cafe de Rene Podcast

Mace, formerly known as Dio Maddin, during his recent appearance on the Cafe de Rene podcast, shared his experiences of working on the WWE commentary team in 2019. Associated with Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler, he discussed the challenges and pressures of the job, most notably the fine line they had to walk between entertainment and professional expectations.

Contrasting Feedback: Praise and Criticism

Mace vividly recalled an episode of Monday Night Raw where the team received contrasting feedback from two key figures in the wrestling world. On one hand, Michael Cole, a veteran commentator, praised their performance, appreciating their on-air chemistry and the fun they were having. On the contrary, Vince McMahon, the Chairman of WWE, voiced his concern about their enjoyment. McMahon felt they were having too much fun and weren’t yet at the level to do so, causing an abrupt shift in their dynamics.

Pressure and Self-Doubt

McMahon’s feedback put Mace under immense pressure, leading to self-doubt and hesitation. It is no easy task to speak for three hours under such stress. Mace described the difficulty of keeping the audience engaged while also meeting the high expectations set by management. In response to the pressure and the mixed feedback, he decided to step back and let the more experienced Jerry Lawler take the lead. This decision, he believed, would ensure their commentary was both entertaining and in line with McMahon’s expectations.

Challenges faced by WWE Commentators

Mace’s anecdote sheds light on the challenges WWE commentators face, including last-minute changes and the need to balance entertainment with professionalism. He also recounted an episode where he was attacked by Brock Lesnar while sat behind the announcers’ desk, showcasing the unpredictability of live broadcasts. His experiences provide a unique perspective on the world of WWE commentary and the high stakes involved.