en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys’ Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls’ Court

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys’ Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls’ Court

North Scott, Bettendorf, and Pleasant Valley are dominating the Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) boys basketball scene. Quincy, with its unrelenting play, is ruling the roost in the Western Big 6. On the girls’ court, Davenport North, Central DeWitt, and Pleasant Valley are setting the pace in the MAC, while Galesburg is leading the way in the Western Big 6.

MAC and Western Big 6 Standings

North Scott has emerged as the leader in the boys’ MAC standings with a conference record of 6-0 and an overall record of 6-1. Close on their heels are Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, making the competition fierce. In the Western Big 6, Quincy is turning heads with a 4-0 conference record and a 14-1 overall record, clearly demonstrating their dominance.

Recent Game Highlights

The basketball courts have been buzzing with thrilling matches. Keokuk registered a resounding 75-39 victory over Highland, while Eastland outplayed Amboy with a score of 53-16. The games saw excellent performances from players who showcased their talent and commitment to the sport.

Girls’ Basketball: MAC and Western Big 6

On the girls’ front, Davenport North is leading the MAC standings with an 8-0 conference record and a 9-2 overall record. Central DeWitt and Pleasant Valley are not far behind, making the championship a thrilling contest. In the Western Big 6, Galesburg has taken the top spot with a 6-0 conference record and an impressive 17-1 overall. The girls’ teams are displaying exceptional skills and strategies, making each game a spectacle to watch.

Recent Match Scores

Recent games have been equally exciting in the girls’ league. Dubuque Senior clinched a 50-39 win over North Scott in a thrilling match. In another nail-biting game, Highland squeezed out a narrow 45-44 victory over Columbus Community, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oulu's Winter Strategy: Prioritizing Snow Clearing for Non-Motorized Pathways

By Salman Khan

Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott

By Salman Khan

East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events

By Salman Khan

49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season

By Salman Khan

Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite ...
@Sports · 4 mins
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite ...
heart comment 0
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers’ Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego

By Salman Khan

Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024

By Salman Khan

Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories

By Salman Khan

High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories
Malawian Boxers Defeated in New Year’s Day Bouts in Tanzania

By Salman Khan

Malawian Boxers Defeated in New Year's Day Bouts in Tanzania
Latest Headlines
World News
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
15 seconds
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
31 seconds
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events
37 seconds
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
4 mins
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
4 mins
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
4 mins
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
4 mins
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
4 mins
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks
4 mins
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app