MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys’ Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls’ Court

North Scott, Bettendorf, and Pleasant Valley are dominating the Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) boys basketball scene. Quincy, with its unrelenting play, is ruling the roost in the Western Big 6. On the girls’ court, Davenport North, Central DeWitt, and Pleasant Valley are setting the pace in the MAC, while Galesburg is leading the way in the Western Big 6.

MAC and Western Big 6 Standings

North Scott has emerged as the leader in the boys’ MAC standings with a conference record of 6-0 and an overall record of 6-1. Close on their heels are Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, making the competition fierce. In the Western Big 6, Quincy is turning heads with a 4-0 conference record and a 14-1 overall record, clearly demonstrating their dominance.

Recent Game Highlights

The basketball courts have been buzzing with thrilling matches. Keokuk registered a resounding 75-39 victory over Highland, while Eastland outplayed Amboy with a score of 53-16. The games saw excellent performances from players who showcased their talent and commitment to the sport.

Girls’ Basketball: MAC and Western Big 6

On the girls’ front, Davenport North is leading the MAC standings with an 8-0 conference record and a 9-2 overall record. Central DeWitt and Pleasant Valley are not far behind, making the championship a thrilling contest. In the Western Big 6, Galesburg has taken the top spot with a 6-0 conference record and an impressive 17-1 overall. The girls’ teams are displaying exceptional skills and strategies, making each game a spectacle to watch.

Recent Match Scores

Recent games have been equally exciting in the girls’ league. Dubuque Senior clinched a 50-39 win over North Scott in a thrilling match. In another nail-biting game, Highland squeezed out a narrow 45-44 victory over Columbus Community, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.