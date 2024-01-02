en English
Africa

M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion

In a bold move signaling a new era in sports entertainment, M2MMA, a division of the Institute of Biomedical Research Corp (MRES), is set to make its mark on the global stage in 2024. The innovative nutraceutical biotechnology company is not only expanding its operations across Asia, Africa, and the UAE but also has plans to become an independent publicly traded entity. This strategy showcases M2MMA’s commitment to its core values and its broader mission of advancing botanical-based medicine through cutting-edge science, clinical research, and AI technology.

M2MMA: A New Chapter in Sports Entertainment

Under the leadership of newly appointed General Manager Chris Cannon, a veteran in sports entertainment and athlete management, M2MMA is poised to redefine the sports entertainment industry. Cannon’s extensive experience and strategic insight will be instrumental in guiding M2MMA’s international expansion and establishing its foothold in the competitive market.

Upcoming Events and Strategic Alliances

In a recent episode of the Fruiting Body Podcast, M2MMA’s COO, Jade Sirisompan, unveiled the company’s strategies and upcoming events. A highlight of the conversation was the announcement of an event in Phuket, Thailand. Scheduled for Easter weekend, the event will feature both MMA and Muay Thai fights, underscoring M2MMA’s commitment to promoting martial arts.

Promoting Health in Sports

Distinctively, M2MMA is committed to promoting health and well-being within the sports community. Avoiding associations with gambling, alcohol, and tobacco industries, the company is determined to maintain its focus on health in sports. This commitment aligns with the company’s overall mission to advance botanical-based medicine, thus exemplifying the convergence of health, technology, and sports entertainment.

With these ambitious plans, M2MMA is not only poised to make its international debut but also to fundamentally transform the global sports entertainment industry. As the company continues to grow and expand, it promises to remain steadfast in its commitment to its core values, pushing boundaries in the realm of sports entertainment and beyond.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

