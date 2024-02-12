After a seven-year hiatus, former French top-flight player Géza Mészöly returned to top-level football as the head coach of Újpest. In a thrilling match against Diósgyőr, Mészöly led his team to a 2-1 victory, ending one of the longest winless streaks in the team's history. However, the triumph was overshadowed by a controversial statement made during the post-match press conference.
A Triumphant Return
The date was February 12, 2024. The stage was the Hungarian NB I league. Mészöly's return marked a significant moment for Újpest, a team that had been struggling to find its footing in recent times. The 2-1 victory against Diósgyőr was a testament to the newfound determination and resilience of the team under Mészöly's leadership.
The Controversial Statement
During the post-match press conference, Mészöly praised the quality of possession and the impact of substitute player Franklin Sasere, a Nigerian national. However, he used a racially insensitive term to refer to Sasere, sparking controversy and outrage.
A History of Controversy
This is not the first time that Mészöly has made controversial statements. During his previous coaching stint, he made a memorable comment about Portuguese players. Despite his history, Mészöly remains a respected figure in the world of football, having played in France, Cyprus, and Israel during his career.
Meanwhile, there have been significant changes in the ownership of Újpest. Mol has become the new owner, and the NER-affiliated company/owner is now behind eleven of the twelve NB I teams. This shift in power dynamics could have far-reaching implications for the future of Hungarian football.
In summary, Géza Mészöly's return to top-level football as the coach of Újpest has been marked by both triumph and controversy. His team's 2-1 victory over Diósgyőr was a significant achievement, but his racially insensitive comment about Franklin Sasere has cast a shadow over the triumph. As Mészöly continues to make his mark in the Hungarian NB I league, all eyes will be on him to see how he navigates the complex landscape of football and politics.