Bermuda

Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:32 pm EST
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship

Two young golfers, Nicholas Lyman and Clark Sonnenberg, took a shared lead in the opening round of the Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course. Seventeen-year-old Lyman from Arizona and Sonnenberg from New Mexico, both carded a one-under 70 to set the early pace in this fiercely competitive tournament.

Remarkable Performance Amid Challenging Conditions

Lyman, demonstrating exceptional skill and poise, attributed his steady performance to his solid iron and wedge play, coupled with his success in putting. He highlighted the importance of steering clear of big numbers, a strategy particularly crucial in the windy conditions that characterized the opening round. Sonnenberg, on the other hand, maintained a strong game throughout, matching Lyman’s score stroke for stroke.

Intense Competition and Local Hopes

The boys’ competition is intensely fought, with eight players hot on the heels of the leaders, tied at even par. Among the local players, Oliver Betschart spearheads the charge, despite being seven shots behind and tied for 34th after a challenging round. Nonetheless, Betschart remains optimistic with 36 holes still to be played. Other local contenders include Dylan Muso and Arman Newton, both vying for a shot at the title.

Nail-biting Competition in the Girls’ Division

In the girls’ division, the competition is equally captivating. Samantha Chiou from California and Carlee Meilleur from Ontario are neck and neck for the lead, each with a score of three under. Meilleur, a close friend of Betschart and also fifteen, expressed satisfaction with her round and the condition of the course. Two shots behind the leaders is South Korean Ein Kim, poised for a potential upset. Sienna Mosquera, the local girl in the tournament, although at the end of the leaderboard, is not giving up without a fight.

The Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship promises to be a thrilling event. With the forecasted rain and high winds, the course could present new challenges, adding an unpredictable twist to the tournament’s outcome.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

