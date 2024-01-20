Lydia Ko Leads the Pack at LPGA Event in Orlando

At the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) event held at Orlando's Lake Nona, the 26-year-old golfer Lydia Ko, hailing from Seoul but now a New Zealand national, has emerged as the leading contender after 54 holes with a score of 12-under par 204. A resident member at Lake Nona, Ko has played her second consecutive bogey-free round and is adamantly aiming for her 20th career victory on the LPGA Tour. Her previous victory was recorded at the 2022 Tour Championship.

American Teenager Alexa Pano Trails in Second

Following Ko's lead, American teenager Alexa Pano has secured the second place after achieving a bogey-free 67. Pano, who won her sole LPGA title on her 19th birthday, had birdies at the fifth and a streak from the ninth to the 14th. Ally Ewing trails Pano in third place. Meanwhile, Japan's Ayaka Furue, Mexico's Gaby Lopez, and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh are all tied for the fourth position.

Ko's Performance and Anticipation for Final Round

Ko, a two-time major champion, has stated that despite residing at Lake Nona, she doesn't feel a significant home-course advantage. She believes the tournament will be won by the best player, not the one with the home advantage. Her performance was highlighted by birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. The five-foot birdie putt on the 11th and a successful chip to avoid a bogey at the 13th were also among Ko's key moments. She expressed her excitement for the final round, despite anticipating some nerves.

Other Players' Performance and Anticipation

Furue, who shared the lead with Ko after 36 holes, experienced a challenging round. Both Lopez and Dryburgh displayed strong performances, each posting 71s. Ewing finished her round strong, with birdies in three of the last five holes. As the LPGA event progresses, all eyes are on these players as they vie for the top spot.