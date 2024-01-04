en English
Sports

Luton Town FC’s Academy Product Jameson Horlick Extends Contract

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Luton Town FC’s Academy Product Jameson Horlick Extends Contract

Young and energetic, Jameson Horlick, the 20-year-old goalkeeper and academy product of Luton Town FC, has signed a new deal extending his stay with the club. A proud moment for the club and the player, this move underscores the organization’s faith in Horlick’s potential and their commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.

Horlick’s Journey with Luton Town FC

Horlick began his journey with Luton Town FC at a tender age. A part of the club’s academy since the Under-12 level, he has grown within the organization, learning the ropes and honing his skills. His journey has been one of dedication and perseverance, etching his place in the club’s fabric over the years.

Stepping into the Professional Arena

Horlick’s professional development will continue at Dorchester Town, a club in the Southern Premier South division. This loan move aims to provide him with regular playing time, a crucial factor in shaping a young player’s career. It will offer him the opportunity to test his skills and gain invaluable experience, shaping his future in football.

Horlick’s Contributions to the Club

Even at such a young age, Horlick has already made noteworthy contributions to the club. During the current season, he has participated in two Premier League Cup matches, demonstrating his prowess and potential. He was also named as a substitute in a Championship match against Blackpool in the previous year, 2022, a testament to his growing stature within the club.

In conclusion, Horlick’s contract extension with Luton Town FC is a reflection of the club’s faith in his abilities and potential. It stands as a testament to the club’s commitment to developing homegrown talent, and a promise of exciting times ahead for both the club and the player.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

