en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown

On the hardwood of Edinburg, Texas, a thrilling Western Athletic Conference (WAC) basketball game is on the horizon. The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, holding an 8-5 overall record and standing 1-1 in WAC play, are set to face off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, who have a 4-9 overall record and are yet to secure a win in the conference with an 0-2 record.

Previous Performances and Player Highlights

The Vaqueros are coming off a 77-74 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Leading the charge was Elijah Elliott, who significantly contributed by scoring 21 points. Currently, the Vaqueros have a record of 3-2 at home and are ranked eighth in the WAC for offensive rebounds, averaging 8.6 per game. Daylen Williams is the team’s leading rebounder, securing an average of 2.3 offensive rebounds per game.

On the other side of the court, the Lumberjacks are ranked sixth in the WAC for three-point shooting at 33.1%. Key players for the Lumberjacks include Sadaidriene Hall, who is shooting at an impressive 52.3% and averaging 10.8 points, and Latrell Jossell, who has been netting an average of 1.4 three-pointers over the last ten games.

Team Statistics and Matchup Overview

This season, UT Rio Grande Valley boasts a field goal shooting percentage of 42.3%, slightly superior to the 39.6% SFA has allowed its opponents. Additionally, SFA is averaging 6.6 three-pointers made per game, which is slightly less than the 7.2 three-pointers the Vaqueros typically allow.

For the Vaqueros, in addition to Elliott’s notable scoring average of 15.7 points, Hasan Abdul-Hakim has been delivering strong performances, putting up 13.8 points over the last ten games. As these two teams prepare for their first face-off in WAC play this season, they bring with them the weight of their recent performances. Over the last ten games, the Vaqueros have averaged 71.4 points, while the Lumberjacks have averaged a slightly higher 76.1 points.

Anticipation for the Showdown

With each team bringing their unique strengths to the court, basketball fans are eagerly waiting for the action to unfold. Will the home advantage help the Vaqueros secure their first conference win, or will the Lumberjacks’ superior shooting percentages carry the day? The answer lies in the hands of the players, the buzz of the crowd, and the bounce of the basketball on the hardwood of Edinburg, Texas.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter

By Salman Khan

Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game

By Salman Khan

North Andover Launches Sunday Night Skating Event: A Winter Treat for Community Engagement

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating V ...
@Sports · 3 mins
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating V ...
heart comment 0
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on ‘The Overlap’ Podcast

By Salman Khan

Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs

By Salman Khan

Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities

By Salman Khan

Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Latest Headlines
World News
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown
1 min
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter
1 min
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
2 mins
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
2 mins
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
3 mins
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
3 mins
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
4 mins
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
6 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
7 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
13 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app