en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History

In an electrifying finale of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, world No 1 Luke ‘Cool Hand’ Humphries emerged victorious against 16-year-old sensation, Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler, with a scoreline of 6-4. The championship was a spectacle as much for the competitive edge as for the carnival-like atmosphere, complete with fans in elaborate costumes and a palpable sense of revelry.

Youthful Prodigy’s Rise to Stardom

Littler’s journey to the championship final has been nothing short of remarkable. He began playing darts at the tender age of 18 months, showing prodigious talent that led him to win youth titles and senior competitions, including the Irish Open at the age of 14. The young prodigy’s rise to fame included a wave of public support, reflected in hometown tributes like a ‘dartboard’ pizza and a ‘Luke the Nuke’ kebab in Warrington.

The Controversial Spotlight

Despite his youthful age, questions were raised on social media about Littler’s mature appearance. Yet, the teenager remained level-headed and confident amidst the spotlight, rewriting darts records as the youngest player to achieve such feats. His journey to the final was filled with viral moments and celebrity encounters, illuminating his meteoric rise to darts stardom.

A Future Shaped by the Past

Although he didn’t clinch the championship, Littler’s achievement as the youngest-ever finalist and his financial success at such a young age have made him a standout figure in the sport. His personal life, including his relationship with a beautician named Eloise Milburn, and his laid-back training routine, also garnered attention. Despite the disappointment, Littler expressed determination to make a strong comeback at next year’s championship, with Humphries praising him as a future dominator of world darts.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
23 seconds ago
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Emerging as a surprising leading scorer in the West Coast Conference (WCC), Michael Ajayi from Pepperdine has outpaced his more famous peers. His average of 17.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in nonconference play has raised eyebrows, even as big names like Aidan Mahaney, Graham Ike, and Tyler Robertson were projected as top scorers at the
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
2 mins ago
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
Celtic's Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism
3 mins ago
Celtic's Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
1 min ago
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins ago
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
2 mins ago
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
23 seconds
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
26 seconds
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
35 seconds
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
1 min
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
1 min
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
1 min
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
1 min
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
2 mins
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
29 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
41 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app