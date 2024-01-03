en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist

In a turn of events that has sent ripples across the darts world, 16-year-old Luke Littler, fondly dubbed ‘The Nuke’, has become the youngest player to reach the final of the PDC World Darts Championship. Littler’s journey to the finals has been nothing short of phenomenal, setting records and outshining seasoned players.

Meteoric Rise to Stardom

Littler, the world youth champion from Warrington, set a record for the highest average score by a debutant in the first round, defeating Christian Kist with an average of 106.12. His victorious streak continued, seeing him overcome Andrew Gilding in the second round, and earning him the title of the youngest player to reach the third round of the World Championship.

Overcoming Giants of the Game

The third round saw Littler triumph over Matt Campbell, with noteworthy finishes including a 164 checkout. His fairytale journey took an emotional turn when he faced one of his childhood idols, Raymond van Barneveld, in the last 16. Despite the high stakes, Littler maintained a high average score and delivered a dominant performance that saw him move on to the quarter-final.

In the quarter-final, Littler gave yet another exceptional performance against Brendan Dolan, demonstrating heavy scoring and mature matchplay. However, the highlight of ‘The Nuke’s’ journey was undoubtedly his masterful performance against the 2018 champion, Rob Cross. Coming back from a set down, Littler won with an average of 106.05 and 16 180s.

The Final Showdown

With a spot in the final secured, Littler is set to face Luke Humphries, the 2023 World Grand Prix champion. If he wins, Littler could become the youngest PDC World Championship title holder, further cementing his place in darts history. Beyond his impressive performance, Littler’s unexpected rise has garnered unprecedented attention, bringing in record viewing figures for the tournament.

Regardless of the outcome of the final, Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler’s trajectory has not only taken him to the pinnacle of the darts world but has also significantly elevated his profile, making him one to watch in the future of the sport.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding

By Salman Khan

Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash

By Salman Khan

USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament

By Salman Khan

Dustin Poirier Rules Out Nate Diaz Matchup for UFC 300 Comeback

By Salman Khan

Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory ...
heart comment 0
Michigan State’s Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears’ Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience

By Salman Khan

Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory

By Salman Khan

Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.

By Salman Khan

Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: A High-stakes NBA Showdown

By Salman Khan

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: A High-stakes NBA Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding
49 seconds
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding
Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives
1 min
Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives
Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash
1 min
Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
1 min
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda
1 min
Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda
Dustin Poirier Rules Out Nate Diaz Matchup for UFC 300 Comeback
2 mins
Dustin Poirier Rules Out Nate Diaz Matchup for UFC 300 Comeback
Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory
2 mins
Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory
Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
2 mins
Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad
3 mins
Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
34 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
34 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app