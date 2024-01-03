Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist

In a turn of events that has sent ripples across the darts world, 16-year-old Luke Littler, fondly dubbed ‘The Nuke’, has become the youngest player to reach the final of the PDC World Darts Championship. Littler’s journey to the finals has been nothing short of phenomenal, setting records and outshining seasoned players.

Meteoric Rise to Stardom

Littler, the world youth champion from Warrington, set a record for the highest average score by a debutant in the first round, defeating Christian Kist with an average of 106.12. His victorious streak continued, seeing him overcome Andrew Gilding in the second round, and earning him the title of the youngest player to reach the third round of the World Championship.

Overcoming Giants of the Game

The third round saw Littler triumph over Matt Campbell, with noteworthy finishes including a 164 checkout. His fairytale journey took an emotional turn when he faced one of his childhood idols, Raymond van Barneveld, in the last 16. Despite the high stakes, Littler maintained a high average score and delivered a dominant performance that saw him move on to the quarter-final.

In the quarter-final, Littler gave yet another exceptional performance against Brendan Dolan, demonstrating heavy scoring and mature matchplay. However, the highlight of ‘The Nuke’s’ journey was undoubtedly his masterful performance against the 2018 champion, Rob Cross. Coming back from a set down, Littler won with an average of 106.05 and 16 180s.

The Final Showdown

With a spot in the final secured, Littler is set to face Luke Humphries, the 2023 World Grand Prix champion. If he wins, Littler could become the youngest PDC World Championship title holder, further cementing his place in darts history. Beyond his impressive performance, Littler’s unexpected rise has garnered unprecedented attention, bringing in record viewing figures for the tournament.

Regardless of the outcome of the final, Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler’s trajectory has not only taken him to the pinnacle of the darts world but has also significantly elevated his profile, making him one to watch in the future of the sport.