Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Celebrates 17th Birthday and Bahrain Masters Victory with Girlfriend Eloise Milburn

Days after his triumphant win at the Bahrain Masters, darts prodigy Luke Littler, dubbed 'Luke the Nuke', turned 17 with a celebration brimming with joy and accomplishment. The weekend was a whirlwind of victory and revelry, punctuated by his debut World Series win and an encounter with stars at the Misfits influencer boxing event in Leeds.

From the Oche to the Boxing Ring

The young darting sensation, who recently left his mark at the World Championships, was joined by his girlfriend, Eloise Milburn, a 21-year-old beauty consultant and an aspiring darts player. The couple's shared passion for the game has been a constant in their relationship. From the dartboard to the boxing ring, their weekend was packed with exhilarating events, including an opportunity to rub shoulders with celebrities like KSI and Apollonia Llewellyn.

Victory Over Michael van Gerwen

Littler's monumental victory over Michael van Gerwen in Bahrain speaks volumes about the teen's talent and potential. He not only secured a £20,000 prize but also etched his name in the annals of the sport with a televised nine-dart finish. Reeling under the spotlight, the young ace is being hailed for his prowess, although van Gerwen has cautioned against burnout and emphasized the need for Littler to continue growing as a player.

A Shared Journey

In an industry dominated by seasoned veterans, Littler's rapid ascent to fame has been met with widespread admiration. Eloise, who has remained a steadfast pillar of support, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for her beau, expressing her love and pride in his achievements. In turn, the young champion has pledged to mentor Eloise, fostering her ambition to become a future darts champion.

In the high-stakes world of darts, Littler's journey is a testament to his talent and determination. As he navigates this path, the presence of a supportive partner like Eloise adds another layer to his compelling narrative.