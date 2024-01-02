Luke Littler’s Rise to Dart Stardom and the Spotlight on His Girlfriend, Eloise

Teenage dart phenomenon, Luke Littler, recently secured his place in the World Darts Championship semi-finals, defeating Brendan Dolan in a thrilling match. However, it’s not just his impressive game that’s been garnering attention. A tender moment shared with his girlfriend, Eloise, on live television, has thrust the couple into the limelight, revealing a love story that’s as compelling as Luke’s dart trajectory.

Luke Littler: The Dart Prodigy

At just 16 years of age, Luke Littler has demonstrated a skill and composure beyond his years. Born in Warrington, Cheshire, on January 21, 2007, Littler earned his PDC Tour Card for the 2024-25 season and made his PDC debut in March 2023 at the UK Open. Stunned spectators and competitors alike with his performance at the 2023/24 PDC World Championships, he has quickly become one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Eloise: Girlfriend, Cheerleader, and More

While Littler’s dart prowess is undeniable, it’s his relationship with Eloise that’s captured the public’s fascination. Known for her blonde beauty, Eloise isn’t just a doting girlfriend. She’s a singer with a following, particularly known for her well-received rendition of ‘Easy On Me.’ Eloise also works as a sales representative for Avon and is an amateur darts player herself, making her an ideal companion for Littler both on and off the dartboard.

Triumph Over Personal Challenges

Eloise has faced her share of personal challenges. She underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her leg, a process she shared openly on TikTok. Her posts revealed not just the physical struggle but also her resilience and progress in healing, resonating with many who face similar battles. Despite these challenges, Eloise remains a steadfast supporter of Littler, standing by his side during his victory and subsequent celebrations.

The story of Luke Littler and Eloise is one of triumph, both in the darting world and in their personal lives. As Littler makes his mark as one of the youngest semi-finalists in the World Darts Championship, Eloise shines in the spotlight, not just as his girlfriend, but as a woman of remarkable resilience and talent.