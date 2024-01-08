en English
Sports

Luke Littler’s Journey: From World Darts Championship to Film Rights Bidding War

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Luke Littler's Journey: From World Darts Championship to Film Rights Bidding War

SBX Studios, owned by boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has reportedly placed a substantial bid, exceeding £1 million, to secure the film rights to dart player Luke Littler’s extraordinary journey. This move follows Littler’s impressive performance at the World Darts Championship, an event that has since become the most viewed non-football programming on Sky Sports.

Unprecedented Interest in a Fairytale Journey

Littler’s story has captured the imagination of sports enthusiasts worldwide, leading to a significant surge in media attention. Various celebrities and influential figures, including football icon David Beckham, have expressed their support and interest, further fueling the fascination around Littler’s career trajectory.

SBX Studios’ Multi-Million-Pound Offer

SBX Studios’ offer, exceeding £1 million, not only includes a proposal for a feature film but also the production of a behind-the-scenes documentary, providing an in-depth look into Littler’s remarkable journey. This substantial bid underscores the high level of interest in Littler’s story and the potential it holds for engaging and inspiring audiences worldwide.

Upcoming Opportunities: The Premier League Tour

Following his standout performance at the World Darts Championship, the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has extended an invitation to Littler to participate in this year’s Premier League tour. Despite the potential need to take a hiatus from several Pro Tours, Littler has accepted the invitation. He is keen to embrace this opportunity and is looking forward to the unforgettable experience that participating in the Premier League promises to offer.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

