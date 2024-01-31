Luke Littler to Face World Champion Humphries Amid Challenging Crowd Atmosphere

Luke Littler, the young darts sensation, is set to compete against the world champion, Luke Humphries, at the Premier League in Cardiff. This face-off follows Littler's recent victory over Humphries at the Dutch Darts Masters. Despite his soaring success, Littler has been advised to brace himself for a challenging crowd atmosphere during the event in Cardiff.

Replay of The World Championship Finals

This match is pegged as a replay of the World Championship finals, where Littler, at only 17 years old, made his mark in the sport. His entry into the competition follows his recent triumph at the Bahrain Darts Masters, while Humphries, as the World Champion, will be on a mission to defend his title. The Premier League promises an intense competition with eight of the sport's top stars battling over 16 mini-events across the season. Each league night will feature quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final over the best of 11 legs.

Challenging Crowd Atmosphere

At the Dutch Darts Masters in Den Bosch, Littler faced boos from the crowd, as they favored local players Dirk van Duijvenbode and Michael van Gerwen. Despite the support he enjoyed during his performances at Ally Pally, a semi-retired referee, Bray, warned the Daily Star that Littler should prepare for not always having the crowd's backing. Bray confidently stated that Littler won't be too troubled by the potentially frosty reception from the audience.

A History-Making Campaign

This event marks Littler's first full Premier League campaign, and he has already made history by becoming the youngest player to hit a televised nine-darter. The Premier League stretches over 17 weeks and 17 locations, with the overall winner set to be crowned on 23 May. The competition boasts a strong field, including former world champions Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Peter Wright, and Rob Cross, with Nathan Aspinall also in the mix.