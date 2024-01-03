en English
Sports

Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final

In a remarkable turn of events, 16-year-old Luke Littler stands on the verge of a historic triumph in the World Darts Championship final. His opponent, Luke Humphries, will be no pushover, having demonstrated a masterclass in the semi-finals, and is on track to claim his first world championship crown. The upcoming final promises to be a thrilling contest, with both players showcasing outstanding skill and precision throughout the competition.

Exceptional Performances Set the Stage

Littler’s fairy-tale journey to the final has been nothing short of spectacular, with a notable 6-2 victory over Rob Cross. The young sensation has been a revelation, defeating five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld and experienced player Brendan Dolan on his way to the final. His performance has sparked widespread discussion about his potential inclusion in the Premier League of darts. Yet, despite the buzz, Littler remains modest about his chances, acknowledging the demanding schedule of professional darts.

A Potential Spot in the Premier League?

Gerwyn Price, a prominent figure in the world of darts, has voiced his support for Littler’s Premier League inclusion. However, former darts star Paul Nicholson argues that the final outcome of the World Darts Championship could dictate Littler’s Premier League fate. According to Nicholson, if Littler emerges as the champion, the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) may feel compelled to include him in the Premier League. It would indeed be an unconventional move to exclude the world champion from participation.

Humphries Aims for World No. 1 Spot

On the other side of the oche, Humphries, the pre-tournament favourite, is also eyeing a historic victory. A win in the final would propel him to the world No. 1 spot for the first time. Humphries’ semi-final performance was a standout, with a tournament-high average score of 108.74. His comprehensive 6-0 victory against Scott Williams demonstrated his readiness for the final showdown.

As the World Darts Championship final looms, the stakes are high for both Littler and Humphries. Their performances in the tournament have set the stage for a thrilling conclusion, with the outcome set to significantly shape their respective careers and future Premier League involvement. The two Lukes are undoubtedly the men of the moment, with the world watching their every throw.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

