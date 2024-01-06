Luke Littler: From Dart Prodigy to Potential Face of Iceland’s Frozen Doner Meat

Young dart prodigy, Luke Littler, has made waves in the sporting world with his extraordinary feats at the recent PDC World Darts Championships. The 16-year-old sensation, who managed to reach the finals and defeat dart legend Raymond van Barneveld, has caught the attention of leading frozen food company, Iceland.

A Hero’s Welcome and a Mouthwatering Offer

Following Littler’s significant success, Iceland CEO Richard Walker has publicly offered him an enticing opportunity. The company has proposed a partnership with the young star, inviting him to become the face of their frozen doner meat. A lifetime supply of his favorite kebab meat awaits Littler, along with a ‘hero’s welcome’ at one of their Warrington stores.

The Littler Effect on Sales

It has been observed that Littler’s fondness for kebabs has had a substantial impact on consumer behavior. Notably, the company has reported a 25% surge in sales of frozen doner meat, a phenomenon attributed to the influence of Littler, who is popularly known for his love of kebabs.

Balancing Darts and Doners

While the company is enthusiastic about having Littler represent their frozen doner meat, they are also respectful of his current commitment to his budding darts career. For now, Littler is focused on his game and recovering from his loss in the championship final against Luke Humphries, by indulging in his favorite takeaway.