Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally’s Wasp Curse

In a buzzing turn of events at London’s Alexandra Palace, Luke Littler—a 16-year-old darting sensation—has advanced to the World Darts Championship semi-finals despite being stung by an infamous wasp, known as the ‘curse of Ally Pally’.

The Wasp Saga at Ally Pally

Ally Pally has become notorious for its persistent wasp problem, transforming from an iconic venue into a buzzing battlefield for competitors during events. Littler’s encounter with the wasp curse was not isolated. Notably, darts player Ross Smith was stung multiple times during a Sky Sports interview, and snooker players Mark Williams and David Gilbert have had to deal with this distraction during a game. The recurring incidents suggest not a single wasp but a recurring presence of these insects, making it an occupational hazard for players.

Youngest Player to Reach the Semis

Littler, nicknamed ‘The Nuke’, has made a remarkable ascent to fame at the Championship, making history as the youngest player to reach the semi-finals. With a 5-1 win over Brendan Dolan, Littler showcased his self-belief and determination. He will face the 2018 winner Rob Cross in the semi-finals, a match anticipated with much excitement.

The Road Ahead

Littler’s performance has been nothing short of extraordinary with a 101.93 average and five maximums. The young player from Warrington faces the opportunity to lift the title, an achievement that could catapult him to the heights of darting greatness. The remaining players will compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money, turning the Ally Pally into an arena of high stakes and buzzing tension.