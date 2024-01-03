Luke Humphries Triumphs in World Darts Championship Amid Maddison’s Controversy

In an eventful culmination to the World Darts Championship final, Luke Humphries emerged as the victor, claiming his first world champion title with a 7-4 victory over 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler. The Ally Pally stage was also graced by Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, James Maddison, who found himself in an amusing tussle with security over a sign meant to rile Arsenal fans.

Championship Victory for Humphries

Humphries, the world No 3, put on an impressive performance, with a 103.67 average, 23 180s, and a highest checkout of 170. The match saw Humphries coming back from 4-2 down, demonstrating not just his dexterity at the sport but also his mental toughness. His victory awarded him a £500,000 winners’ cheque and the Ballon d’Art for the most 180s in the tournament. Luke Humphries, now the world No 1, expressed his ambition to win multiple major championships.

Maddison’s Provocative Gesture

Meanwhile, the sidelines saw an incident involving James Maddison. The Tottenham midfielder, who was in attendance to watch the final match, had a sign confiscated by security. The sign, bearing the message ‘North London is white, COYS [come on you Spurs]’, was intended as a playful jab at rival Arsenal fans. Maddison, an enthusiast of darts, had earlier hosted Littler at a Tottenham game and also graced an Arsenal match with hospitality seats.

Littler’s Promising Performance

Despite his defeat, Littler’s performance in the championship was nothing short of remarkable. The 16-year-old, who knocked out several top players on his way to the final, received high praise for his potential in the sport. While he expressed disappointment at the loss, Littler’s determination to come back stronger and his aim to win a game at the worlds next year is a testament to his sportsmanship and ambition.

Among other attendees were celebrities Romeo Beckham and Derek Chisora, adding to the excitement of the event. Maddison, who has scored three goals and five assists in 11 matches for Tottenham and has been sidelined due to an injury since November, is expected to make a return by the end of the month.