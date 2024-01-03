Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One

In a thrilling final at the PDC World Darts Championship, 28-year-old Luke Humphries overcame an initial 4-2 deficit to secure a defining victory against 16-year-old Luke Littler, becoming the new world number one. Both players showcased exceptional darts skills, with Humphries eventually sealing the win with a checkout of 16 in the 11th set, and Littler earning admiration for his impressive talent at such a young age.

Humphries’ Remarkable Comeback

In the gripping final at Alexandra Palace, Humphries, who had already been averaging higher than 100 points per visit to the oche in his previous matches, hit 23 maximums and averaged 103.67, ultimately claiming the title and the £500,000 winners’ cheque. Despite trailing behind 4-2 initially, Humphries demonstrated relentless scoring, making a stunning comeback and winning the championship with a 7-4 final score. The victory marks a landmark success for Humphries, who has now won four of the last five major tournaments.

Littler’s Unlikely Run and Future Promises

Littler, who had an unlikely run to the final, outscoring his opponents 25 sets to six, also put up a strong fight. Despite missing out on the title, the 16-year-old’s performance in the championship was highly commendable. With an average score of 101.13 and 13 180s in the final, Littler, the youngest ever world darts finalist, has garnered a massive fanbase and media attention, promising a bright future in the sport.

Emotional Celebrations and A Shared Moment

The emotional victory prompted Humphries and his long-time girlfriend, Kayley Jones, to display visible emotion, with Jones being brought to tears amidst the celebration. The couple, who have been together since their teenage years and share two children, Grace and Rowan Ellis, reside in Crewe, Cheshire. Amidst the celebrations, Humphries also shared a poignant moment with retiring referee Russ Bray, commemorating Bray’s final World Championship match.