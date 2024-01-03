en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mental Health Crisis

Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship

In a match that will be remembered as a testament to resilience and mental fortitude, Luke Humphries, the world’s top-ranked darts player, won the PDC World Darts Championship title, defeating the young prodigy, Luke Littler, 7-4 in a thrilling final. The victory marked a remarkable turnaround in Humphries’ career, a journey that has seen him grapple with significant mental health challenges before reaching this pinnacle of success.

From Anxiety to Triumph

Post his 2017 match against Phil Taylor, Humphries suffered from distressing heart palpitations, leading to persistent anxiety and panic attacks. Despite a medical examination revealing no physical heart conditions, his anxiety remained, triggered by everyday activities such as watching TV or flying. At one point, the severity of his mental health issues led Humphries to contemplate quitting darts altogether.

However, with the support of specialists and the adoption of relaxation techniques, Humphries found ways to manage his condition. Today, he stands as an inspiration to his fans and others who battle similar mental health issues, underlining the importance of seeking help and staying resilient.

The Championship Victory

In the final of the PDC World Darts Championship, Humphries displayed unyielding determination. Despite trailing 4-2 against Littler, he managed to win five consecutive sets to secure the title. His remarkable performance included hitting 23 maximums and averaging 103.67, proving his mettle against the 16-year-old sensation who aimed to become the youngest ever world champion.

Littler, despite putting up an exceptional performance, fell short, and Humphries seized the victory with a nerveless double eight, earning him the £500,000 winners’ cheque and solidifying his standing as the world’s number one.

Implications and Influence

Humphries’ victory and his journey hold essential implications for the world of sports and beyond. His openness about his struggles with mental health has shone a spotlight on an often-ignored issue in the sports world, encouraging dialogue and fostering a culture of acceptance and support.

His triumph also underscores the power of resilience and the human will to overcome adversity. As Humphries continues his career, his story serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder that challenges, no matter how daunting, can be overcome.

0
Mental Health Crisis Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mental Health Crisis

See more
25 mins ago
MAFS Star Olivia Frazer Quits Instagram Amid Relentless Hate Messages
Former participant of the popular television show ‘Married at First Sight’ (MAFS), Olivia Frazer, has taken the drastic step of deleting her Instagram account, a move driven by the relentless barrage of hate messages she has been battling for almost two years. As a public figure who has lived under the spotlight since her appearance
MAFS Star Olivia Frazer Quits Instagram Amid Relentless Hate Messages
California Leaders Initiate Proposition 1 Campaign for Mental Health Expansion
2 hours ago
California Leaders Initiate Proposition 1 Campaign for Mental Health Expansion
Court Orders Competency Hearing for Death Row Inmate Amid Mental Health Concerns
2 hours ago
Court Orders Competency Hearing for Death Row Inmate Amid Mental Health Concerns
Desperate Search for Missing Toledo Resident, Avery Alexander
31 mins ago
Desperate Search for Missing Toledo Resident, Avery Alexander
Battle to Transfer Autistic Inmate Tanner Horner to Tarrant County Jail Amid Mental Health Concerns
51 mins ago
Battle to Transfer Autistic Inmate Tanner Horner to Tarrant County Jail Amid Mental Health Concerns
Winchester City Council Leader Acknowledges Kings Worthy Community Shed's Impact on Mental Health
59 mins ago
Winchester City Council Leader Acknowledges Kings Worthy Community Shed's Impact on Mental Health
Latest Headlines
World News
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
32 seconds
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
42 seconds
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
57 seconds
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
2 mins
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
2 mins
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
2 mins
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
2 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
3 mins
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
3 mins
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
41 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
54 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app