en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Luke Humphries Dominates Scott Williams to Secure PDC World Championship Final Spot

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Luke Humphries Dominates Scott Williams to Secure PDC World Championship Final Spot

On Tuesday night, Luke Humphries, a darting powerhouse, solidified his place in the PDC World Championship final with a commanding 6-0 victory over Scott Williams. This semi-final match was a clear display of Humphries’ exceptional prowess as he maintained an impressive average of over 110 through the first five sets, ensuring his ascend to the number one position in the world rankings.

Humphries’ Dominant Performance

Throughout the game, Humphries displayed relentless scoring and precision finishing. His final average stood at a staggering 108.74, the highest in this year’s tournament. The match was punctuated with six ton-plus finishes, 14 180s, and 60% success in his doubles, cementing his reputation as a formidable opponent on the dartboard. Despite Williams’ efforts, Humphries’ performance was unassailable, resulting in a straight-sets victory.

Williams’ Struggle

Scott Williams, who had previously caused a significant upset by defeating Michael Van Gerwen on New Year’s Day, found himself heavily outscored. With Humphries in top form, Williams was left with little room to challenge, resulting in his elimination from the tournament.

The Final Showdown

The 28-year-old Humphries will now face 16-year-old Luke Littler in what promises to be an electrifying final. Littler, a prodigious talent, earned his place in the final by outplaying 2018 champion Rob Cross earlier on the same night. An exciting conclusion to the tournament awaits on Wednesday at Alexandra Palace, as the two Lukes battle it out for the championship title.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan

By Salman Khan

Villanova Wildcats Vs. Xavier Musketeers: A High-Stakes Big East Showdown

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Unveils Holistic Reset Plan for Goalie Ilya Samsonov

By Salman Khan

A Decade of College Football Playoff: Impact and Reflection

By Salman Khan

Minnesota Vikings' Playoff Hopes Hang by a Thread Following Loss to Pa ...
@Sports · 38 seconds
Minnesota Vikings' Playoff Hopes Hang by a Thread Following Loss to Pa ...
heart comment 0
Former MLB Pitcher Roberto Osuna Opts for Japanese Baseball Career

By Salman Khan

Former MLB Pitcher Roberto Osuna Opts for Japanese Baseball Career
Irish Defender Derrick Williams Selected by Atlanta United in MLS Draft

By Salman Khan

Irish Defender Derrick Williams Selected by Atlanta United in MLS Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers Remain Steadfast Amidst Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Salman Khan

Cleveland Cavaliers Remain Steadfast Amidst Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors
Mentor’s Nick Blackburn: Wrestling Towards a Long-Standing Dream

By Salman Khan

Mentor's Nick Blackburn: Wrestling Towards a Long-Standing Dream
Latest Headlines
World News
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
8 seconds
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
10 seconds
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
15 seconds
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
15 seconds
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
16 seconds
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis
17 seconds
Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis
Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year's Resolutions
18 seconds
Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year's Resolutions
FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content
18 seconds
FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content
Villanova Wildcats Vs. Xavier Musketeers: A High-Stakes Big East Showdown
19 seconds
Villanova Wildcats Vs. Xavier Musketeers: A High-Stakes Big East Showdown
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
16 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app