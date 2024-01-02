Luke Humphries Dominates Scott Williams to Secure PDC World Championship Final Spot

On Tuesday night, Luke Humphries, a darting powerhouse, solidified his place in the PDC World Championship final with a commanding 6-0 victory over Scott Williams. This semi-final match was a clear display of Humphries’ exceptional prowess as he maintained an impressive average of over 110 through the first five sets, ensuring his ascend to the number one position in the world rankings.

Humphries’ Dominant Performance

Throughout the game, Humphries displayed relentless scoring and precision finishing. His final average stood at a staggering 108.74, the highest in this year’s tournament. The match was punctuated with six ton-plus finishes, 14 180s, and 60% success in his doubles, cementing his reputation as a formidable opponent on the dartboard. Despite Williams’ efforts, Humphries’ performance was unassailable, resulting in a straight-sets victory.

Williams’ Struggle

Scott Williams, who had previously caused a significant upset by defeating Michael Van Gerwen on New Year’s Day, found himself heavily outscored. With Humphries in top form, Williams was left with little room to challenge, resulting in his elimination from the tournament.

The Final Showdown

The 28-year-old Humphries will now face 16-year-old Luke Littler in what promises to be an electrifying final. Littler, a prodigious talent, earned his place in the final by outplaying 2018 champion Rob Cross earlier on the same night. An exciting conclusion to the tournament awaits on Wednesday at Alexandra Palace, as the two Lukes battle it out for the championship title.