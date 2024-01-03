en English
Sports

Luke Humphries Defies Odds to Win PDC World Darts Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Luke Humphries Defies Odds to Win PDC World Darts Championship

In a thrilling turn of events, Luke Humphries claimed his first world title at the PDC World Darts Championship after a remarkable comeback against Luke Littler, scoring a final 7-4. The match, held at Alexandra Palace, saw Humphries overturn a 4-2 deficit, securing his win in the 11th set with a checkout of 16. The victory was an emotional moment for both Humphries and his long-time supporter and girlfriend, Kayley Jones.

Defying the Odds

Humphries’ victory, marked by his fall to his knees in tears, proved his position as one of the world’s top dart players. Despite being 4-2 down, Humphries showed resilience and agility, hitting 23 180’s with an average of 103 and registering five ton-plus finishes. The match was a testament to the skill and sportsmanship both players exhibited, with Littler delivering a strong challenge despite falling at the final hurdle.

An Emotional Victory

Upon claiming his victory, Humphries was seen sharing a poignant moment with runner-up Littler and retiring referee Russ Bray. The camera also captured the emotional reaction of his girlfriend, Kayley Jones, who was seen in tears during the celebrations. Jones, who shares two children with Humphries and resides with him in Crewe, Cheshire, has been a staunch supporter of Humphries throughout his career.

A Stellar Year for Humphries

2023 was a successful year for Humphries, who bagged his first four major titles, including the World Championship, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam, and Players Championship. His victory at the PDC World Darts Championship comes as a crowning achievement in a year marked by professional triumphs. However, certain ambiguity surrounds the paternity of Jones’ firstborn, Grace, as some sources suggest Humphries only became a father for the first time in 2022.

With this victory, Humphries not only established his dominance in the dart world but also planted a beacon of hope for aspiring dart players worldwide. His journey, marked by grit, determination, and the unwavering support of his loved ones, serves as an inspiration to many.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

