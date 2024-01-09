Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs

Emerging as the new World No.1 in darts, Luke Humphries was honored with a gift of sixteen vegan pastries from Greggs, the UK bakery chain, following his triumphant victory in the World Championship. The number sixteen, a significant figure in his victory, is speculated to either symbolize the double eight Humphries hit to clinch the title or perhaps, a nod to the age of his opponent, Luke Littler, who is just 16 years old.

Humphries’ Journey to the Top

Securing the Sid Waddell Trophy at Alexandra Palace, Humphries’ victory marks another feather in his cap, joining his recent major wins in the World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, and Players Championship. His journey wasn’t without its trials, however, as he overcame anxiety attacks and personal struggles. Embracing the motto ‘Comeback is always greater than the setback,’ Humphries has demonstrated resilience and tenacity on his path to success.

A Champion’s Transformation

Off the oche, Humphries has undergone a notable transformation, shedding four stone through a regimen of exercise and healthy eating. Despite his meteoric rise in the sport, he remains grounded, often emphasizing the importance of tackling personal struggles head-on and advocating for mental health. Family and friends also play a significant role in his life. He plans to share his victory celebrations with his former colleagues from his roofing days, reflecting his humble beginnings.

Engaging with Fans and Looking Ahead

Following his victory, Humphries engaged with Greggs on Twitter after they offered free sausage rolls to viewers of the final, which eventually led to the celebratory gift. While the baking giant’s gesture was received humorously by Humphries, who quipped about the risk of regaining his lost weight, fans have reacted positively, further endearing the champion to them. Beyond the pastries, Humphries has enjoyed other post-victory experiences such as meeting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and visiting Leeds United, his favorite football club. As he gears up for the Bahrain Darts Masters on January 18, he may once again face his young adversary, Littler, in another thrilling encounter.