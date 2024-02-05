In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have appointed Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator. This decision comes after the departure of Kliff Kingsbury and despite Getsy not being the first choice for the Raiders, it paints a hopeful picture for the team's future.

From Contingency to Preference

The hiring of Getsy appears to be more contingency than preference, as several preferred choices were unavailable due to various reasons such as contract lengths and prior commitments. However, the Raiders' management has put their faith in Getsy, who has shown promise in previous roles.

Getsy and Fields: A Story of Improvement

During his tenure with the Chicago Bears, Getsy worked with quarterback Justin Fields. Despite initial struggles, Fields showed signs of improvement under Getsy's guidance. Although Fields has later criticized Getsy's methods, it's important to note that the issues with the Bears' offense may have stemmed more from Fields' decision-making rather than Getsy's play-calling.

Getsy's Time with Adams

Getsy's experience with Davante Adams at Green Bay is seen as beneficial for the Raiders. The understanding of Adams' strengths and preferences could allow Getsy to maximize the receiver's impact on the field.

Strength in Running Game

Getsy's successful implementation of a running game that uses multiple running backs is highlighted as a key asset. This could prove essential, particularly if the Raiders miss out on top rookie quarterbacks in the draft. Getsy's diversified offensive strategy could bolster the Raiders' chances in the coming season.

In conclusion, the Raiders' decision to hire Luke Getsy might seem like a contingency plan, but it holds potential for positive change. With Getsy's background and experience, the Raiders could see a turn of fortune in the upcoming season.